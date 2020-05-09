Contingency plan offered for Tomah's Downtown Thursday Nights

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center hasn't given up on Downtown Thursday Nights for 2020.

Chamber president/CEO Tina Thompson has proposed a contingency plan that would push the concerts into September if necessary. The Tomah City Council will discuss the concert series during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at Tomah city hall.

"At this point, it is still our intention to host an event," Thompson wrote in a May 6 email to Tomah city clerk Jo Cram. "It may well look different than we originally intended, but it is our hope to use this to bring the community together if state mandates allow for it."

Large gatherings have been prohibited by the state of Wisconsin since Gov. Tony Evers issued his original "Safer at Home" order in March. That order was recently extended through May 26 but has been challenged in court.

The six-week concert series in downtown Tomah is scheduled to begin July 2 and continue on consecutive Thursdays through Aug. 13 with the exception of July 30, the week of the Monroe County Fair.