Convention of the states meeting July 8 in Tomah

A group of citizens seeking a convention of the states will meet Thursday, July 8 at the Strike Zone in Tomah at 6:30 p.m.
The group wants to invoke Article V of the U.S. constitution and trigger a convention of the states that would:
- Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.
- Enact term limits for Congress and federal officials.
- Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
For more information, contact Betty Stoltenberg at 507-273-7094.
Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor
Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.
