Coon Valley Lion honored

At the January Coon Valley Lions Club meeting, the current Lions 27D2 District Governor, Dave Strudthoff of Stoddard presented a “Lion District Governor Certificate of Appreciation” to Lion Curt Horman. The award was presented to a deserving member “For being a Serving Leader and providing outstanding service to his club and district.”

Lion Curt has earned the award with his endless service volunteering whenever a project was undertaken by the club. He has been an officer of the club and on the Board of Directors for numerous years including president and currently the Tailtwister. In fact, he has been the Tailtwister for more than a decade, providing fun and good fellowship at the club meetings with his Tailtwister fines of the members.

The Coon Valley Lions is a service organization of over 60 members serving the Coon Valley area, as well as providing needed services for visually impaired, hearing impaired and other unfortunate individuals, plus various community enhancements. Any other person that would like to help provide these services should call membership chairman Robert Kerska at 608-452-3733 or contact any Coon Valley Lions member.

