Coon Valley Lions award Birch-Sturm Fellowship to Bob Kerska

The Coon Valley Lions Club awarded Robert Kerska, at their recent Christmas party, the prestigious Birch-Sturm Fellowship, in recognition of his commitment to serving the community of Coon Valley and beyond.

The Fellowship is named in honor of the only two presidents of Lions Clubs International from Wisconsin and is the highest award that the Lions of Wisconsin can grant to a Lions member. This Fellowship honors those who exemplify undying dedication and commitment to humanitarian works.

Robert is a member of the Coon Valley Lions Club and in addition to the Fellowship plaque, he was presented with a patch for his vest, a lapel pin and a letter from the Wisconsin Lions Foundation acknowledging his dedication to the humanitarian serve of others. As a Birch-Sturm Fellow, Robert becomes a part of a growing network of individuals who are committed to improving the quality of life for those in Wisconsin and around the world.