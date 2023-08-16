CORNELL — The Cornell football team will be inexperienced this season.

But the Chiefs have inexperience in numbers as the roster continues to grow in the program’s third season 8-man football.

Chad Spegal takes over the Cornell program but as a long-time assistant coach is familiar with the roster he inherits. This year’s team features plenty of young and new players, as the roster brings back around eight players from a year ago. Seniors Carter Harycki, Jayden Joas, Will Peterson and Noah Cripe played a season ago while several more seniors are playing for the first time.

The youth and inexperienced has put an extra emphasis on the first few weeks of practice, but so far Spegal likes what he sees.

“I’m very excited about the group,” Spegal said. “Very excited for them to learn.”

Harycki was a first team All-Central Wisconsin West Conference selection on the defensive line a season ago and the 270 pounder will be a focus in the trenches for opponents on both sides of the ball.

“He’s a big boy,” Spegal said of Harycki, “He can take up two guys.”

Preston Fredrickson and Anthony Schofield are also two juniors who played significant time in 2022 that will have more on their plate this season. A combination of graduations and transfers has left the Chiefs with a lack of experience in the skill positions. The first few weeks will be about working to find who can jump into those key spots and make plays with the ball in their hand.

Cornell is in year three as an 8-man team after the 11-man co-op with Lake Holcombe ended following the 2020 season. Since returning to solo competition for the first time since 2012, Cornell has seen steady growth in player numbers and Spegal said the school and community have helped the team establish and maintain its solo identity.

“It’s very exciting,” Spegal said. “The community’s been great with it. The school’s been excellent. One hundred percent backing with the school and that’s the thing.”

With at least two dozen players to start this year, the Chiefs have more players than in the final years of the 11-man team in the early 2010s.

Cornell won its last two games of the season in 2022, besting New Auburn and South Shore to close out the campaign. With so much inexperience, Spegal knows there will be bumps in the road along the path of gaining experience. But he’s optimistic with how his team can navigate that trail.

“I think the biggest thing teamwise is they’ll grow as a team, they’ll grow as a group,” Spegal said.

Cornell opens the season hosting Athens on Aug. 25 before traveling to Alma Center Lincoln on Sept. 1 and closing out nonconference play at home versus Gilman on Sept. 8. The first two Central Wisconsin West Conference games are on the road at Prairie Farm (Sept. 15) and McDonell (Sept. 23) before a home matchup versus Bruce (Sept. 29). Cornell closes the regular season by hosting New Auburn (Oct. 6) and playing at Lake Holcombe (Oct. 13).

Before all those games, the Chiefs host De Soto, Flambeau, Fredric, Gilman and Winter/Birchwood in a scrimmage Friday afternoon. That will be the first chance for many on the team to show what they can do in a game environment.

“It’s like I told the kids (on the first day of practice). When you go out on the field our goal is to compete and have a chance to win the game,” Spegal said. “That’s what we’re pushing for.”