Cornerbacks find no quarter

The Packers schemed a few screens and quick throws for Adams, but he caught six passes with Holton Hill covering him, as well as another three against rookie Cameron Dantzler and three against Mike Hughes.

Rodgers’ last two connections to Adams were the ones that broke the game open. The Pro Bowler froze Hill with a step at the line of scrimmage before breaking outside for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, then used a step to get a free release off the line before beating Hill down the right sideline for a 40-yard pickup in the fourth.

“I try to treat everybody the same, and just dictate the game — go out and play fast and physical,” Adams said. “Obviously, having some less experienced people out there guarding me, I know certain guys are susceptible to different things, because they haven’t seen me as much. So I try to use that to my advantage.”

On Rodgers’ touchdown to Valdes-Scantling before halftime, Dantzler said he felt “like I was there. He just made a perfect throw and the guy made a perfect catch.”

Better awareness of the situation would have helped the rookie, Zimmer said.