Cornforth address attendance on County Board

Transparency, accountability and integrity are three qualities I hold to a high value. Over the past few months of this campaign, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting constituents at their front doors, helping them with access to county services where needed, and understanding their ideas and concerns. I’ve remained positive during my campaign and kept the focus on how our county serves you and what my aspirations are if elected again to serve you in District 19.

However, my opponent has been busy with personal attacks and mischaracterizations of my work ethic and beliefs.

I would like to address my attendance on county board. The La Crosse Tribune confirmed: “According to the La Crosse County Clerk’s office, during this term, Supervisor Cornforth has attended about 85% of the La Crosse County Board meetings and about 97% of business meetings of the Planning, Resources and Development Committee which he serves on.” Please allow me to address my attendance before this past term.

Since 2013, I have worked with doctors and nurses as a liaison for medically complex infants all over Wisconsin. In the past it has required me to travel all over the state to help with the patient logistics.

I couldn’t control when these infants were ready to go home from the hospital, so in many cases this made my work schedule very unpredictable. I assure you that during that time, even if I was unable to attend a meeting in person, I stayed informed and had access to meeting agendas, minutes, and the ability to collaborate to county staff and other supervisors with questions and concerns.

Since the pandemic, there have been changes implemented to allow less travel and more flexibility. Moving forward, these new logistical changes will continue, which allows me to be at county board and committee meetings. I’m very proud of the accomplishments I have achieved on county board since being elected in 2016.

If voters in District 19 have concerns with my ability to prioritize my schedule and manage my responsibilities as your county board supervisor, I encourage you to reach out before you vote at rwcorn4th@gmail.com.

Rick Cornforth, La Crosse County supervisor, District 19

