Corps provides sand free of charge

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, encourages public, private and government entities to pick up dredged material, or sand, free of charge from the Corps’ beneficial use placement areas.

The material available at the sites is generally on a first-come, first-served basis. The Corps makes no warranty, representation or promise of any sort that the material present is suitable for use for any particular purpose or that any given site is supervised or maintained in a particular condition.

For a full list of beneficial use sites, requirements and limitations, visit https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Navigation/Channel-Maintenance/Beneficial-Use-of-Dredge-Material/. Contact the Corps of Engineers Mississippi River Channel Maintenance Office prior to removing material. The office can be reached at 651-290-5154.

The St. Paul District maintains the nine-foot Navigation Channel on the Upper Mississippi River from Minneapolis to Lock and Dam 10 in Guttenberg, Iowa. On average, the district removes approximately one million cubic yards of dredged material from the Mississippi River annually.

