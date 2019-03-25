Correction (copy) 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dodge is a town in Trempealeau County. A story in Sunday's La Crosse Tribune incorrectly said it was in Buffalo County. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. promotion Click here to see jobs in the La Crosse area promotion Click here to subscribe to the La Crosse Tribune online and in print Print Ads Ad Vault MERCHANTS BANK, NATIONAL ASSOC - Ad from 2019-03-22 Mar 22, 2019 Merchants Bank, National Assoc 102 E 3rd E, Winona, MN 55987 507-457-1193 Website Medical Sciatica Mar 24, 2019 Restaurant Lenten Specials Mar 23, 2019 Service Benefit Bonanza Mar 24, 2019 Home Spadea Inside Back Mar 24, 2019 Food March Specials Mar 24, 2019 Furniture Full Page Special Mar 24, 2019 Service ILM 3/25 LT COLOR 1x2 16 hrs ago Car Brenengen Full Page 3-20 Mar 20, 2019 Service New Carrier Mar 23, 2019
