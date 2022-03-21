CORRECTION: NEIGHBORS

For those interested in participating in La Crescent Neighbors Day on April 9, contact Betsy Knowles 507-895-8866 by March 31.
After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.
A spectator threw a drink can onto the court after UW's Steven Crowl was called for a foul on Colgate's Jeff Woodward with 3 minutes, 33 seconds remaining in the second half.
The man who also lived at the residence, for whom the suspect was hired to take care, was not identified in a criminal complaint and there was no indication he was involved in drug dealing.
A 51-year-old Onalaska woman was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a March 12 car chase in the town of Campbell.
Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, have opened a meat processing and retail sales business in Blair.
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
While former La Crosse priest Father James Altman’s future with the Diocese of La Crosse is still under review, his position as a prominent fi…
The La Crosse City Council applied the brakes to purchasing a hotel that would house a portion of the city’s unsheltered population.
The Cardinals will play top-seeded Randolph for the state title at 11:05 a.m. Saturday.
