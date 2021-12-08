correction

By mistake, the same Today in History factoids ran in Tuesday and Wednesday's newspaper. The Tribune regrets the error.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ONALASKA -- Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after school activities for Tuesday, Dec. 7, due to a "serious threat." The di…
Five businesses have brought new life to the two buildings in The Timbers development, which opened in 2007 along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense — even if the public hates them.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.
In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.
A 23-year-old La Crosse man already facing charges in two sex offender cases involving juveniles has now been charged in a third case.
A Vernon County business commonly known as Amish Wal-Mart was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, authorities said.
One person is dead and two others injured after a head-on collision on Highway 33 in Sauk County, authorities reported.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.