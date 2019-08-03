Because of a production error, the last portion of a guest column by La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Robert Abraham on Page F4 was inadvertently omitted from today’s print edition.
Here’s how his column ends:
The judicial branch must be a force in helping the criminal justice system send a strong message to drug dealers and the violent criminals that fuel the drug-dealing market that our community will not tolerate such activity.
The voice that has been lost in this debate on what should or shouldn’t be said on social media is that of the victim.
I have served this community for 29 years. I am a victim-rights advocate. I am anti-criminal. I support holding accountable those who commit crimes and victimize our community. I will continue bringing these important matters to the public’s attention.
