  • The Grandview-Emerson Neighborhood Association will host a forum for La Crosse Common Council District 4 candidates 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myrick Park Center. The time was incorrect in Saturday’s Tribune.
  • Dodge is a town in Trempealeau County. The name of the county was incorrect in a story in Sunday’s Tribune.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

