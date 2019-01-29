BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
The RC club members got together for lunch at Denny’s on Monday, and Ken and Sue Olsen joined them.
Sue Olsen met some of her classmates for lunch on Thursday at Perkins. It's always nice to get together and catch up on everyone.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Joe Lincoln, who passed away last week. His funeral was on Saturday at the Methodist church in Tomah. Bonnie Hedding and Pat Christensen attended.
Happy birthday to Ken Olsen, who had a birthday on Friday. Ken and Sue worked at the fish fry at the American Legion Hall in Tomah on Friday evening, and Jim Bernhardt from Clifton and Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff came to help him celebrate.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Becky Larsen hosted a birthday party on Saturday for Kylie Prielipp who had a birthday on Friday. Devyn Prielipp and friend Josh from Madison, and grandma Sue and Ken Olsen were guests. Happy birthday, Kylie.
Bonnie Hedding visited her mom and dad, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington; Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Fred at Wyeville; and her cousin, Ilene Gottbeheat, near Oakdale.
Hope everyone can stay warm through the upcoming snow and cold weather.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
The first thing I have to do is correct an item from last week. Ground Hog Day is Feb. 2, not March. By Saturday we will know his prediction for 2019, and we can believe it or not. Dave’s dad used to say that it will be six weeks of winter if he sees his shadow and six weeks of winter if he doesn’t. Actually, six more weeks would be a blessing. Most years we can count on winter until the end of March, and one year I can remember shoveling snow on my birthday, April 10. At least with Easter on April 20 this year the kids won’t be searching for Easter eggs in the snow. Although that could happen.
Enough of that subject. Next door Steve Schumann and Deb Wood took Scott and Bryana down to the La Farge School for a Special Olympics basketball game on Sunday.
Passing by Fauskas heading west, we find Ron and Arlene Garvens picking up Jim and Mary Parkhurst Friday night for dinner in Elroy at the Valley Inn.
Chip Marty and Brett took Layla to Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, where she played in a basketball tournament. Mary Marty took Mya the other direction to Tomah for Lyla Friedl’ s birthday party at Cranberry Country Lodge. The next day the whole family was in Tomah, where Brett took second in wrestling.
It was a quiet week for Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana until Friday, when they celebrated their mutual birthdays all day at the Kendall Public Library. In the evening the gals took pizza over to the Marty family and continued the celebration, along with Alan and Heather Vlasak. Saturday the gals attended Violet Rieck’s funeral at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall and in the evening dined at the Business Expo steak and taters feed at the Kendall Schoolhouse Marketplace. Sunday noon they lunched up at South Ridge with the folks at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church’s soup and sandwich meal.
This week our prayers are for those who have to be out and about going to work and keeping necessary appointments during this subzero weather after the Monday snowstorm. God created this climate and has given us the strength to endure it for those of us who choose to live here. I still think this is the best place in the world to live, and the Lord has blessed me with long enough life to be able to snuggle in my warm home and enjoy the white landscape without having to go out in the frigid air if I don’t want to. Those of us who are so fortunate are able to keep the rest of you in our prayers as you venture forth. As the old man said when asked what his favorite Bible verse was, “And it came to pass." This, too, shall pass and soon be a memory of our survival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.