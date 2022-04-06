CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pat Christensen met Carol Rusnak and Darlene Tralmer in Tomah on Wednesday for coffee.

Joe and Cara Potter from Rome entertained on Saturday evening for dinner. Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and Grandad and Gram Christensen from Rome were the guests. We celebrated Cardell and Emily’s first wedding anniversary, Cara’s birthday and grandad’s birthday. A special dinner was enjoyed by all.

Ken and Colleen Bolchen, Kollin Bolchen and friend from New Lisbon, Bonnie Hedding, and Dan Batten from Bear Creek, Kate Batten from Shennington and Doug and Ruth Murray from Tomah enjoyed a Friday night fish fry together.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday evening.

Sue Olsen attended a Women’s Legion Auxiliary conference at the Tomah American Legion hall on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen attended the FFA card party at the KC hall on Saturday evening.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Eleva on Sunday to visit Sue’s granddaughter, Devyn Prielipp, and fiance Braeden.

Well with the cold this week, we really need to think SPRING.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

April showers bring May flowers, according to the old adage. In the meantime we just have to suffer the wet weather and pray for some good sunny days to get the fields ready for planting. It’s been over two weeks since the first day of spring, and April greeted us with snow the other day, but although we were snowed in on my birthday, April 10th, one year back in the ‘70s, I’m hoping for more Sundays like the one we had yesterday.

Up the valley at Mary Parkhurst’s, grandson Guy Parkhurst arrived Friday afternoon and spent the night before leaving on Saturday to go over the hill to the east to visit his other grandmother, Elaine Woodard. Daughter Debbie arrived later in the day from Lexington, Kentucky, to spend the week with her mother.

Here at the Feisty Fauska’s, Christopher and Kit Young of Hillsboro joined me for Monday brunch at Club Chapparal. Tuesday afternoon I was at the Kendall Public Library for book club where we discussed “Life of Pi” by Yann Martel. It was not the most popular book we’ve read, but variety is the spice of life, and not all spice is palatable. Friday I was at the town hall of Glendale for the public test and setting up the new voting machine in preparation for the election on Tuesday. On Sunday the Monroe County Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Kendall had a pot luck lunch before a congregational meeting. Christopher Young joined me for the meal.

And now we come to the meat of this column as I report on the lives and times of Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. Last Monday the gals celebrated Monica Verbsky’s birthday at Beezer’s Bar and Grill in Hillsboro with Karen and Laura Theis, Shirley Richardson, Dory Stahlkoph, Deb Pesik and Mary Stanek. Tuesday they were at both sessions of the book club, and Wednesday they were running errands at Sparta and West Salem. Friday Sally was at the public test at the town hall, and Saturday morning the gals gave blood then attended the solo ensemble contest at Hillsboro School, where Layla Marty performed in a sextet. Saturday afternoon the gals were at the library, where they met friends of Lynette, Vonna Berghardt Hiser of La Crosse and Cheryl Siekert Jothen of Eau Claire for a tour of the facilities. After being thoroughly impressed, they went to the Holy Cow Bar in Union Center for lunch.

This week we are looking forward to Palm Sunday as we celebrate Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem and learn of his teachings during the last week of his mortal life as recorded in the New Testament books of the Holy Bible in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. These are the basic lessons for the Christian life and those who believe in Jesus Christ as our savior have the joy of knowing that at the end of our mortal lives there is a new and better life awaiting us with the Triune God. Hallelujah!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.