CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Ruth Frohmader from Wisconsin Rapids, accompanied by Pat and Leroy Christensen from Rome and Carol Finstad from Arkdale met Darlene Tralmer and Carol Rusnak in Tomah on Wednesday to help Darlene celebrate her birthday.

Thursday Bob and Kathy Olsen from Tomah, Ron and Elaine Koenig from Black Earth, Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome met Mike and Marlene Backus in Oxford for our annual get-together. Lunch was great and visiting was better.

Leroy and I went to Cranfest on Friday. Sunday I accompanied our daughter, Cara Potter, from Rome to the Cranfest.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Doris Kelley met her sister, Sue Olsen, for breakfast on Thursday morning.

Jim Bernhardt from Clifton visited his sister, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Thursday afternoon.

John Blija visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Friday.

Darrell and Shane Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding spent the week helping get ready for the annual Cranfest rummage sale at Randy and Alicia Waltemath's in Wyeville.

Denise Huskamp and grandson's Kymber and Cameron from Iowa spent the weekend with the Batten Family and helped with the rummage Sale.

Sympathy to the family of Dale Moseley, who passed away recently. Dale and Lelia were from this area originally.

Cranfest 49 is now history. Wait until the 50th one next year — there will be a lot of different things going on. Despite the rain, the parade was really nice on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Last Sunday evening when I was supposed to be calling the neighbors to collect the news, I fell asleep in the reclining chair and didn’t wake up until it was too late. Early Monday morning I arose and at 3:30 a.m. I picked up Rachel Swartzentruber along with her mother, father and brother Sam to take them to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse. Rachel was scheduled to have surgery on her ankle to remove the screws that were holding it together since her fall a year ago. So I hope I am forgiven for the lack of a column last week.

This week I’m starting up at the west end of the valley, where most of the activity took place. Going back to Sept. 23, Layla Marty competed at Champions Day for the Brewers Academy at American Family Field and was awarded first place for seventh- and eighth-grade softball. This past Saturday her dad Chip did the Kickapoo Dam Challenge in La Farge. He kayaked seven miles, biked 14 miles and ran 3 ½ miles to complete the event. Congratulations to this family of athletes!

If you missed reading about Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana the past few weeks it is because they were out of the area visiting friends in Wyoming and Oregon and doing some tourist things along the Oregon coast. They arrived home Tuesday night in time to attend the Royall High School homecoming parade the next day. Thursday they attended the funeral of one of Lynette’s former co-workers in Mount Horeb. On Saturday Sally joined Donna Heilman and Marita Flasher as they went to the American Player Theater in Spring Green. Lynette attended the St. Luke’s Church historic dedication celebration on the east end of the neighborhood.

Sunday Allan and Heather were in Cashton for the double baptism of great-nephews James and Jaxon Everson at the ELCA Lutheran Church. Lunch was served afterwards with the boys' parents, Russ and Julie Everson and family.

For the past two weekends and in between, Ron and Arlene Garvens enjoyed the KTY JUN Quilt Guild’s annual shop hop at Chasing Waterfalls in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. They hiked the trails surrounding the falls and also managed to visit some quilt shops and make a few purchases.

Here at Fauska’s Funny Farm, Christopher Young picked me up Wednesday and we lunched at Elroy Eatery and did some grocery shopping. Friday evening we saw Ron and Arlene Garvens at Tabor Bar & Grill as we arrived to partake of a couple of good Tabor burgers. Saturday afternoon I spent a few hours at St. Luke’s Celebration and toward the end of the event former Gov. Tommy Thompson arrived to greet the attendees. Sunday after church Christopher and I had brunch at Club Chapparal and then delivered a St. Luke’s raffle prize to Arlys Zellmer at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. Lowell Zellmer gave Christopher the grand tour of the place, and Arlys and I had a good visit. Before long the yard and pond abounded in grandchildren enjoying the great weather. On the way home we stopped to deliver a couple of raffle prizes to Lynn Nelson. Altogether a very pleasant Sunday afternoon.

As people brought the little children to Jesus, He said in Luke 18:17, ”Truly I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it at all.” Believing in Christ like a child doesn’t mean we can’t accept him when we are older. “Like a child" means to be childlike in our faith and even a person in old age can have that simple childlike faith In Jesus. What a blessing that is for all of us in our daily walk with him. Hallelujah!