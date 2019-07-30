BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Sharon and Adella Bauman visited Leroy and me on Tuesday afternoon.
Leroy and Pat Christensen and Mandi Moore were Thursday evening dinner guests of Danny and Jewel Moore.
Leroy and Pat Christensen went to Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday to Claudine Vandervort Stockman's for a cookout and also to visit Claudine’s brother Ron and Carol Vandervort from Silverdale, Washington.
Leroy and I visited grandson Cardell Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday afternoon. Then on our way home we stopped for a visit with Joe and Cara Potter at Cutler. It was a full day, but good food and lots of visiting.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Milwaukee on Tuesday afternoon and went to the Brewers ballgame.
The Big Engine stopped in Warrens on Wednesday, and Ken Olsen went up to see that.
Mike Blija from Wautoma, Pete Blija and Stephen from Whitewater came on Wednesday morning to their dad, John Blija. Then they all went to Warrens to see the Big Engine. From there they followed the Big Engine to Adams where it parked overnight. Pete and Stephan stayed overnight with John, and Mike went back to Wautoma.
Sue Olsen attended Alice Prochnow’s funeral on Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Indian Creek.
Bonnie Hedding visited her Aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to the ballpark on Wednesday night to watch Kylie Prielipp play ball.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, aunt Marlene Batten, Bill and Deanne Batten at Shennington and Randy and Alicia Waltemath at Wyeville on Sunday, a full day of visiting.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and Dan and Mary Prielipp.
Rick Eagan from Tomah visited John Blija on Sunday.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Didn’t we just celebrate the 4th of July last week? Now, by the time most of you read this it will be the first of August, the last month of summer on the calendar according to Myrna. Labor Day will be upon us, and the local clubs and organizations are beginning to get plans for that big celebration in Kendall and Hillsboro. In Kendall, the Kendall gathering and all-school reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 with the parade following the next day, and the Hillsboro parade will be on Labor Day, Sept. 2. Time flies even when you’re not having fun, but if you’ve been reading this column the past several weeks, you know that some of us here in our valley have had a lot of fun so far this summer and there is more to come.
It was a quiet week here at our place except for mundane activities. However, on Wednesday Dave and I went up to Tomah and met niece Helena Boles of Racine, who had been spending a few days at their place near Friendship. We lunched at Perkins and had a great visit. As we traveled the local roads we noticed how bright blue the chicory was as it borders the roadsides. It seems there is an abundance of those beautiful wildflowers this year. As I mentioned when they first began to bloom that they made a lovely bouquet with the white queen Ann’s lace.
Ron and Arlene Garvens spent the weekend in their hometown of Waukesha, and Friday evening they enjoyed dining with their daughter, granddaughter and great-grandsons. Saturday they were at a retirement village, where they visited with old friends and a violet growing buddy in the morning and lunched with Bob and Gladys Roszkowski, spending the afternoon with them. Sunday morning they enjoyed reconnecting with friends at their former church and then joined Ron and Barb Zimmerman for lunch and a good visit before heading back north.
Last Monday Leslie and Marcine Reeck took Jim and Mary Parknurst to the Elroy Health Center to see Mary’s brother Harold Winchel. The rest of the week was same old, same old until Saturday. Grandson Guy Parkhurst of Janesville had spent Friday night with his maternal grandma Elaine Woodard north of Kendall then came over this side of the hill to spend Saturday night with his paternal grandparents.
The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow was a busy place this past week beginning Tuesday with the annual Kendall Lions picnic with spouses and guests. Wednesday Lynette Vlasak met with five of her former co-workers from the Mount Horeb Schools for lunch. Friday Sally Dana lunched with the birthday club at Kendall Senior Dining Center while Lynette met with Darlene Martalock of South Ridge and her daughter Peggy Martalock of Northampton, Massachusetts. Peggy hasn’t been back to The Ranch since the Zellmers built their new house, so Lynette gave the Martalock gals a tour that afternoon. Saturday afternoon Lynette and Sally were at The Ranch for a family picnic with the Zellmers and the Marty family. Sunday the gals lunched with Allan and Heather Vlasak at the Hillsboro Brew Pub.
God is in his heaven and all is right with the world. At least as right as he is allowing it to be. The Bible tells us that we can expect troubled times as we approach the end of this creation, and the book of Revelation predicts the events that will occur, but we are also told that as believers in Jesus as our Savior we will be spared the tribulation and be taken up to be with him in eternity. What a wonderful promise and one we must hold on to and do our best to live up to.
