BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Grandad and Gram Christensen visited grandson Cardell Potter and Emily Felzke in Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.
Sharon Bauman visited Pat Christensen on Saturday afternoon.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited dad and mom Christensen on Sunday afternoon.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
John Blija’s sisters − Erika, Edie, and Mia − came from Milwaukee on Wednesday and spent the day with him.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad John Blija.
Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.
Mike Blija from Wautoma and John Blija from our neighborhood helped Rick Eagan near Tomah on Saturday,
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Ontario to the Frank Benish home on Saturday for the annual Benish bash. A large crowd attended.
Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park and Bonnie Hedding went to Onalaska on Sunday to visit Brian and Ginny Moore and Family.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Juneau County fair at Mauston on Sunday to watch the demolition derby.
Randy Waltemath and Nick Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding late Sunday afternoon.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
This is one of those weeks when my brain has shut down, and if it wasn’t for my notes I wouldn’t be able to think of a thing to write about. However, since I did talk to some of the neighbors, there is a column this week.
To begin with, the Hill Country Belles Red Hat gals met Wednesday noon at Spring Valley Golf Course Restaurant for a special meeting this month at the site of our first meeting 14 years ago. Our Queen Mother Shirley Gorn has recently celebrated her 90th birthday and after 10 years of being our leader has decided to step down. After a delicious lunch the gals discussed the merits of those in attendance and Nancy McCullick was chosen to be our new Queen Mom. Our first leader was Bonita Weiland who faithfully served us the first four years before being called home to the Lord.
The Fauskas weren’t as fiesty last week and took care of some mundane chores until Friday evening, when we went down to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall for the library-sponsored movie The Absent Minded Professor, a vintage black and white Disney comedy starring Fred MacMurray which left us all in a good mood after much laughter.
Debbie Parkhurst and Erin Root spent a week with Jim and Mary Parkhurst helping them with necessary chores that they no longer can handle alone. Friday morning the gals packed up and headed down to Orfordville to spend the night with brother Randy Parkhurst before leaving Saturday for their respective homes in Indianapolis, Indiana and Lexington, Kentucky.
Friday evening Ron and Arlene Garvens picked up Jim and Mary Parkhurst and went over to Mauston to the China Buffet for a belated celebration of Ron’s birthday last month. Saturday Arlene was back in Mauston to attend the meeting of the KTY Jun Quilt Guild at the Hatch Library.
The Hillsboro Brewing Company is in its new location, and Tuesday noon Lynette Vlasak lunched there with the Hillsboro Retired Teachers. Wednesday evening Lynette and Sally Dana were back at HBC for supper with Lori Cherf. Thursday the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new wastewater treatment facility at Glendale Park in Kendall took place with refreshments served. The next morning the gals met Cheryl Dougherty for breakfast at Benders Family Restaurant in Elroy, and in the evening hosted the Kendall Public Library’s monthly movie at St. John’s fellowship hall.
As summer is winding down, the Lord has provided us with some pleasant daytime weather, although it has been mixed with some rather nasty storms around the area during the nighttime hours. If the weather is all we have to complain about, we’re really blessed. Even during storms of life God is still in control, taking good care of us through thick and thin and we continue to thank and praise him in all circumstances as we are admonished to do in Scriptures.
