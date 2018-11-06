BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Leroy and I returned home on Sunday evening after a trip to Branson, Missouri, for the Christmas shows. They were wonderful. Our escort decorated the bus for Halloween as we left on the 31st, and the next day when we got on she had it all decorated for Christmas with lights in all the windows. Each time you are finished with a show, someone from the show comes on your bus to thank you, and everyone thought our bus was decorated so neat. A great trip with a lot of fun people.
Bonnie Hedding has been having a lot of company since she returned home from the hospital.
Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon visited her sister Bonnie Hedding and Jodi Mosher on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Andy Strazdins from Kendall visited John Blija on Wednesday.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington, Butch Freemore and BJ Freemore visited Bonnie Hedding and Jodi Mosher on Wednesday afternoon.
BJ and Dana Freemore and family visited Bonnie Hedding and Jodi Mosher on Wednesday evening.
Duane Prielipp, Lexis and Kylie came for dinner with Ken and Sue Olsen on Friday evening.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Fred visited Bonnie Hedding and Jodi Mosher on Saturday.
Ken Olsen has been visiting his mom Bernice Olsen at the Cranberry Court several days last week.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Here we are a week into the new month, and in no time the holiday season will be upon us. I was able to get into the spirit a bit on Friday and Saturday at the Kendall Holiday Fair in the community hall as I worked at our church women’s ministries table with Cindy Waschek, Sue Hubbard and Lynette Schwartz. We shared the table with Dave’s cousin Sandy Baldwin and did quite well with our sales of Rada cutlery and Sandy’s crocheted items.
Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Oshkosh Friday through Sunday attending the State Violet Show in which Arlene was awarded Best of Show. She reported that although it was a smaller crowd than in previous years, the entries were very good and more men are taking an interest in African violets as a hobby.
Jane Vlasak’s granddaughter Karen Schubring planned a 90th birthday party for her at the home of Darren and Shannon Scherbert in Lyndon Station Saturday afternoon. Dean Tompkins accompanied Allan and Heather Vlasak as they attended the party along with several other relatives and friends.
Kendall Public Library’s book club met Tuesday evening and Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were there as were Dave and I. Thursday the gals lunched at the Kendall Senior Dining Center, and Sally attended the St. John’s Ladies’ Aid in the afternoon. Friday Sally was in Mukwonago for an American Camping Association meeting. After attending aunt Jane’s birthday party Saturday, the gals drove down to Baraboo and had supper with Lisa Goostree at the Log Cabin Restaurant.
The Lord has been preparing us for the season to come by gradually cooling down the temperatures and giving us a foretaste of what we might expect in the coming months. Living in Wisconsin is an adventure at this time of year, and it is time to get out our warmer garments and gear up for the cold and snow. In spite of inclement weather, we are blessed to be able to live in this little corner of the world and we thank and praise our God for his loving kindness and care of us in all circumstances.
