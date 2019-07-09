REELS VALLEY
LUANN MARTEN
A few weeks ago, Gavin and Cameron Finch wrestled in the Youth Badger Wrestling Tournament. They both received first place in their weight class.
The same weekend, Jean and I helped Bodhi Finch celebrate his third birthday by the lake in Tomah.
Our sympathy to Pat and Sandy Femal. Pat's brother-in-law passed away. They spent several days in Appleton.
On June 30, St. Jacob's Lutheran Church held its annual picnic. A good crowd attended even with the bad weather When we got home, the power was off. Lightning had hit behind our house, taking out our phone, plus other things. It took until Friday before the main phone line was fixed. Now we are still checking out other items.
Some from our valley went to the Fourth of July parade in Tomah, plus the fireworks at night.
Jean and Luann Marten attended a cookout on Saturday at Daniel, Keri and Bodhi Finch's.
Happy birthday to Nick Friske and Ryder Erickson.
BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Monday.
Ken and Sue Olsen took Ken’s granddaughter, Molly Henkes from Georgia, who had been visiting them, to Jefferson on Tuesday to Chuck and Kim Zimmerman’s.
Bonnie Hedding visited at Bill and Deanne Batten’s at Shennington on the fourth.
It was nice to see Devyn Prielipp in the Fourth of July parade. She will be traveling to Las Vegas soon with her new title.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Jim Bernhardt from Clifton and Ken and Sue Olsen went to Castle Rock on July 4 to visit Doris Kelly at her cabin there.
Mara Mednis from Warrens visited John Blija on Tuesday. Mara had company from Latvia visiting her, and she brought them over for a visit with John.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington accompanied their daughter Bonnie Hedding to Wittenberg on Sunday to visit Chris Hedding and Peter. On the way home she stopped and visited Alicia Waltemath in Wyeville.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Frank and Alrita Benish at Ontario on Sunday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Annie Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.
Thank you to everyone that came to the Methodist church after the parade on the fourth for the brat/hotdog or pie and ice cream social. I was not able to help this year, and I really missed that.
Tom and Diane Griffin visited Leroy and me on Saturday.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited dad and mom Christensen Sunday evening.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
With the arrival of July and the celebration of the nation’s birthday, the roadsides become decorated with mid-summer color as we continue to enjoy the blooming countryside of both cultivated flowers and the wild varieties. My favorites are the roadside bouquets of the delicate white queen Ann’s lace intermixed with the electric blue chicory blossoms when the morning dew is still on them. Man can plant some beautiful gardens, but God still gets grand champion for the incomparable decorations of his creation.
The folks next door, Steve Schumann, Deb Wood, Scott and Bryana, had an enjoyable Fourth of July celebration as they watched the parade at noon, returning in the evening to put the frosting on the cake with the fantastic fireworks display.
Tuesday Jim and Mary Parkhurst joined Melvin and Myrtle Marvin of La Farge with daughter Sue Diny of Union Center for a trip to La Crosse to visit brother Harold Winchel at Gundersen Hospital. Friday evening the Parkhursts were accompanied by Ron and Arlene Garvens as they went into Elroy for dinner at the Valley Inn Restaurant.
Roland and Vicki Koenig met daughter Nikki with hubby Tom Fierova and kids Beatrix, Hunter and Noah of Northwood, Iowa, for a trip out west to Washington to be with the rest of the family for a week. They stayed with Jenni in Snohomish and got together with Greg and Meghan and enjoyed getting out and seeing the countryside, which included a trip to Leavenworth for a few days. On the third of July they saw a Seattle Mariners baseball game with fireworks as a grand finale. On the fourth it was back home to reality.
Monday Allan Vlasak with sister Lynette and Sally Dana were at the Kendall Senior Dining Center for lunch. Tuesday Mya Marty celebrated her fourth birthday with a party at her home with her extended family. Thursday morning Layla, Brett and Mya ran in the one mile kids run in Ontario. Friday night the Marty kids hosted a fireworks show at which Grandpa Lowell and Grandma Arlys Zellmer, great-uncle Allan Vlasak, great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana put the finishing touches on the week.
Our prayers continue for the Lord to keep on blessing this great country where he has planted us. Sometimes those blessings are in disguise, but God is always in control, and if we keep faith, have patience and let God be God all will be all right in the end. How do we know? The Bible tells us so. Praise the Lord at all times. Amen.
