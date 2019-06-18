BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Duane Prielipp, Lexi and Kylie visited Ken and Sue Olsen.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
Darrell Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Wednesday .Bonnie Hedding visited Ken and Colleen Bolchen on Friday at New Lisbon.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Kurt and Lorraine Swanson, Joan Swanson, Rayeanne, Rosalie, and Gwendolyn White from Frederic visited Bonnie Hedding.
Rick Eagan from Tomah visited John and Mike Blija on Saturday.
Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.
Ken and Colleen Bolchen from New Lisbon entertained on Saturday with a brunch for their son, Kollin, who was a 2019 New Lisbon High School graduate. Aunt Bonnie Hedding from Bear Creek and Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park attended.
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding, and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park on Saturday evening.
I am so happy to announce another exciting event from our little Bear Creek neighborhood. Saturday night the Miss Wisconsin for America was held in Mosinee. Devyn Prielipp was crowned the new Miss Wisconsin for America. Congratulations, Devyn, on a great job well done. She placed first in several of the categories that she had to participate in. She will be traveling to Las Vegas in August. Duane Prielipp, Lexis and Kylie, Becky Larsen, Ken and Sue Olsen and many other friends attended the event.
Bonnie Hedding entertained the Batten family and house guests Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park on Father's Day.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Edgerton on Sunday to Chuck and Kim Zimmerman's for Father's Day.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited dad and mom Christensen on Thursday.
Leroy and Pat Christensen accompanied Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler out to dinner on Sunday afternoon at Cimerolies near Portage. Cardell Potter and Emily Felzke from Wisconsin Rapids joined us there for dinner.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Last week the Fauskas were up in Barron at cousin Louise Kaus’, where we spent the weekend with relatives. Saturday Louise, Dave and I drove to Rosemount, Minnesota, to attend her grandson Matt Kaus’ graduation party. We stayed in Barron until Tuesday and drove home in the rain. Before going up north, we had company earlier in the week as cousin Sue Gordon of Wauwatosa came up to spend a few days with us. On Wednesday we joined Darlene Martalock of South Ridge and Joe and Margery Collins of Black River Falls for lunch at The Westby House B & B, then went to Viroqua to the historic Driftless Book Store.
After returning home, I joined Shirley Gorn and Carol Bradley on Wednesday and went to Tomah for lunch at Murray's On Main in Tomah with the Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals. Friday evening Dave and I enjoyed the Kendall Public Library’s monthly movie The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church’s fellowship hall. That’s our last two weeks in a nutshell. Now on to the rest of the news I was able to glean from the neighbors this past week.
A week ago Wednesday, Ron and Arlene Garvens joined the Able Trek’s mystery tour and went down to Richland Center, where they enjoyed a day touring the city and Richland County. The next day they went up to Stone Lake for a couple of days with old friends Jim and Alice Kissinger. This past Friday evening they picked up Jim and Mary Parkhurst and went to Elroy for supper at the Valley Inn.
Randy Parkhurst of Orfordville spent this past Thursday with his parents and on Saturday Mary’s sister Myrtle Melvin and her son Brian took Jim and Mary to Valley to a gathering of relatives and friends at the Community Center.
This past Tuesday Lynette Vlasak lunched with the Hillsboro Retired Teachers at Holvy’s Café. Wednesday evening she and Sally Dana supped at the Kendall Schoolhouse Marketplace. Thursday the gals were in Hillsboro to watch great-niece Layla and great nephew Brett Marty play baseball then had pizza at the Hillsboro Brewing Company. Friday evening they hosted the movie at St. John’s fellowship hall.
Saturday Lynette and Sally joined Kim Coen, Karen Arzt and Greg and Nalani Bever at Royall High School for their production of the musical Annie. Sunday the gals dined at the Reedsburg Family Restaurant with former neighbor Lisa Goostree.
Every day is Father’s Day with God, but once a year we honor our earthly fathers. Although many of our fathers are with the heavenly father, there are a lot of you out there who deserve to be remembered on your special day, and we hope that you were treated royally this Sunday. For those of us whose parents have passed on, we have many fond memories of activities and events in former years when we were together. Another thing to thank and praise our God for, the blessings of the gift of memory to keep our loved ones alive in our hearts.
