REELS VALLEY
LUANN MARTEN
The Valleyette HCE held its last meeting in early May until September.
I hope every mother had a good day. My neighbor, Pat Mulrain, and I both had a birthday on the 10th.
After the last year I had with all my health problems and the death of one of my daughters, I decided we needed some fun, so a big birthday was planned. You only get to be 80 once. After the kids in Tennessee found out when they could come home, it was ready to go. We rented the Knights of Columbus hall and planned a party, including a dinner meal. The weather was cool and rainy but over 100 relatives, friends and neighbors all came. I don't know if anyone else had fun, but I did.
Nathaniel, Krystal and Avery Morgan and a friend, Dillon of Seymour, Tennessee, came on the Friday before; Ray and Annette Sparks of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Corbin Sparks of Seymour got here on Saturday. This was the first time we got to see little Avery. She's three months old and a little doll.
Debbie Bohechevosky of Bloomfield, Kentucky, surprised her parents, Joe and Sharon Degenhardt, on Sunday. She came along to my party. Debbie left for home on Wednesday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, all of our family left for Tennessee. Now it's very quiet here. While they were here, we had lots of company, and on Tuesday night we all went to Jane, Larry and Megan Friske's for supper.
On Sunday, May 26, Jean and I went to Taylor for the graduation party for Danyelle Waldara. She is going to Ripon to play basketball.
Do you think the rain is ever going to stop? It better be late for fall for all the crops.
BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
A large group of relatives, neighbors and friends gathered at the home of Darrell and Sheila Prielipp on Memorial Day for the graduation parties for Connor Prielipp and his cousin Lexis Prielipp. It was a rainy day, but it did not dampen anyone's spirits − a great time of fellowship and good food with best wishes for both of them for their future made the day complete.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten on Friday in Tomah.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding went to the New Lisbon High School graduation on Saturday. Her nephew Kollin Bolchen was one of the graduates.
Rick Eagan and Cam Dibenedetto were Saturday visitors of John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday afternoon.
Ken and Sue Olsen, Darrell Prielipp, Dan and Mary Prielipp went to Sparta on Sunday for the graduation party for Noah Benish.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents Allan and Kate Batten, Bob and Marlene Batten, Dianne Batten of Shennington and Butch and Dianna Freemore of Camp Douglas, on Sunday afternoon.
Sunday evening visitors of Bonnie Hedding was Randy and Alisha Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville.
Leroy and I spent Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids doing some jobs for grandson Cardell Potter.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler were Friday forenoon visitors of Dad and Mom Christensen.
Pat Christensen, Darlene Tralmer and Carol Rusnak from Tomah; Carol Finstad from Wilton; and Ruth Frohmader met on Friday morning for coffee to help Carol Rusnak celebrate her birthday.
Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the Monroe County Dairy Breakfast at the Hall farm on Saturday morning. A large crowd attended and, as usual, the food was very good. It takes a lot of volunteers to put this event on each June.
Congratulations to Jake Duncan, who was a 2019 Tomah High school graduate, and his party was on Saturday afternoon at the Oakdale Town Hall. Leroy and I helped with the party. A large crowd attended and a lot of good food as usual.
Harold and Arlene Christensen, Marion Christensen and Jeanette Anderson from Camp Douglas and Leroy and Pat Christensen met relatives Rick and Luann Burdick from Greendale at Perkins for dinner on Sunday evening. It was a lot of visiting as we usually only get together once a year.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
June has busted out all over and it’s about time. During the past week the biggest news was on Monday, when the nation celebrated Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day. It is the day set aside to honor the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces, as you already know, and there were many folks locally who gathered in the neighboring cemeteries and village halls to do just that.
Here on the south side of Kendall, St. Luke’s Historical Church was filled as the Kendall Legionnaires held their service to honor those heroes buried in the cemetery there as well as the others around the country. God blessed the Legion firing squad with dry weather and didn’t send the rain until the church service which followed. The morning was concluded with a luscious pot luck lunch prepared by the Auxiliary women.
The rest of the week was pretty quiet except for mundane everyday chores. After the doings at St. Luke’s, it was pretty much same old, same old for the Fauskas until Sunday. After church Pastor Bob, Cindy and daughter Becka Waschek joined us for lunch at the Dorset Valley Schoolhouse Restaurant. Later Bob and Cindy came to our place to hunt asparagus with us along our roadside fences. We had already reaped a harvest, and there was still a good amount left to feed the parsonage.
Ron and Arlene Garvens were among those who attended the services at St. Luke’s on Monday. Friday evening they took Jim and Mary Parkhurst out for dinner at the Valley Inn in Elroy.
Tuesday and Wednesday Randy Parkhurst of Orfordville arrived at his parents Jim and Mary’s to spend a few days helping them take care of some chores and business.
The weather held for the earlier part of the doings at St. Luke’s and Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were there as well. Tuesday the Kendall Library Book Club met and discussed Stones Into Schools by Greg Mortenson. Wednesday the gals lunched at Holvy’s Café in Hillsboro and then visited Connie Dorow at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital. When Saturday came they went to Onalaska shopping at Menard’s and called on cousin Henry Leibl at his new apartment at Eagle Crest North. That takes care of the comings and goings in our neighborhood during the last week in May and the first couple of days in June.
The Lord continues to bless us and care for his creation in spite of ourselves. No matter what calamities befall us, we can always depend on his unconditional love to see us through. Sometimes it seems that we only call on him when we have a crisis in our lives, but how pleasing it is to him when we include him in our joys and our everyday lives. Remember to thank and praise God in all circumstances as he has admonished us in his holy word. Amen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.