CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Sympathy is extended to the family of Harry Dahle from Oakdale. His funeral was on Friday. Leroy and I attended.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Mary Ellen Stees, whose funeral was this week.

Sandra Chroninger and Joan Burkhalter from Tomah were Thursday lunch and afternoon visitors of Leroy and Pat Christensen at Rome.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome met Sharon Bauman from Oakdale on Sunday. We went to the play “Marrying Walter.” It was very good. It was to help Sharon celebrate her birthday early.

Bonnie Hedding and niece Annie Waltemath from Wyeville went to the Armed Forces Day shows on Friday night in Camp Douglas.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

John and Mike Blija hosted a spring BBQ for their hunting crew. Greg and Lori Bakken from Oshkosh, Ben and Ryan Walsh from Milwaukee, Bob Steele from Kenosha, Cam and Zak Dibenedetto from Tomah, Pete and Mikeal Blija from Whitewater and Pete and Kevin Butzen from Slinger, were in attendance. A great time was had by all.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

After a few weeks of cooler weather again, we have finally arrived at more summer-like temperatures just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Once upon a time this holiday was called Decoration Day as it was the day to place fresh flowers on the graves of loved ones. Now we emphasize honoring our veterans as our local American Legion members gather at cemeteries all over the country to have a service in commemoration of our fallen heroes.

Here at the Fauska farm the past week was one of a bit of activity as on Wednesday I picked up Mary Parkhurst and took her to Hillsboro to get her hair cut. After she was shorn, we went to Elroy for lunch at Benders Family Restaurant. On Friday Margaret Leis joined me for a tour of five cemeteries to decorate the graves of our family members who have predeceased us. As we traveled through Elroy we had lunch at Bender’s. Friday evening Christopher Young helped me at Glendale Cemetery in Kendall as I placed a few flowers on my husband Dave’s grave. Sunday at church we had a farewell pot luck for Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss who have retired and moved home to Minnesota.

As we go west up the valley we pass all of our neighbors until we get to the Vlasak and Zellmer families. Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Sauk City, where they met some of Lynette’s former Mount Horeb School colleagues for lunch at Vintage Brew Pub. Their next activity of note was on Friday when they boarded the La Crosse Queen Riverboat for a dinner cruise with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer and a group of friends. Saturday Lynette and Sally attended Royall High School graduation and later were at the funeral service for Ralph Gosselin at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kendall. Sunday evening they joined the Martys and Zellmers for a cookout at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow.

As I write this I am preparing to attend the Memorial Day service at St. Luke’s Historical Church at the east end of the neighborhood. The Kendall Legion will begin with their presentation and roll of the veterans buried there, and a service in the church will follow with lunch afterward. We are so blessed to be planted in this country where our freedom is due to the sacrificial service of our veterans. The men and women of our armed services deserve our eternal gratitude for taking time out from their lives at home to spend several years keeping the rest of us safe. May God bless them abundantly.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.