CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Pat Christensen from Rome visited Darlene Tralmer and Mandi Moore in Tomah on Friday.

A large crowd attended the Fall Soup Dinner on Friday night at St. Matthew’s church in Kirby.. Leroy and I attended, and the food/fellowship was great.

Carol Henkes from Georgia left Ken and Sue Olsen’s on Monday to go home.

Bonnie Hedding visited Alicia Waltemath in Wyeville on Tuesday.

David Prielipp visited his mom, Sue and Ken Olsen, on Monday afternoon.

John Blija accompanied Mike Blija to Wautoma on Sunday to do some work at Mike’s home. They later visited Ray and Loretta Piehl in Wautoma.

Fred Waltemath from Wyeville visited aunt Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.

Happy birthday to Darrell Prielipp, who celebrated his birthday on Friday. Hope you had a good one.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the Friday night fish fry at the American Legion.

Saturday Ken and Sue Olsen joined a group of UTV riders and had a Halloween ride. A fun day, and the weather was beautiful.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, and DeAnne Batten at Shennington on Sunday.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday night.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

Happy November. Here we are in a new month and looking forward to Thanksgiving in just three weeks. Before that it is gun deer season when the bowhunters hang up their bows and the quiet forests they’ve been enjoying since the middle of September. By the end of the month we’ll be getting into the holiday spirit as we prepare to celebrate Jesus’ birthday. Until then, we are still hanging in there, so read on.

Last Tuesday I attended the afternoon session of the Kendall Library’s book club, where we discussed one of my favorite authors, Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express.” Thursday noon after Bible study, Christopher Young of Hillsboro joined me for lunch at the Elroy Eatery, where we met my cousin Kim Pufahl of Mauston and had a joyful repast together. Sunday after church Loressa Snip and Debbie Wildes-Petersen with son Le Roy joined Christopher and me for brunch at Club Chapparal.

Up the valley at Mary Parkhurst’s, she has been enjoying her week with daughter Debbie of Lexington, Kentucky. Thursday they dined at the China Buffet in Mauston, and Saturday Guy Parkhurst of Janesville had lunch with his aunt and grandmother.

Monday evening Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended the Royall Fall Concert. Wednesday this quartet along with cousin Craig Dasse of Fort Worth, Texas, had breakfast at the Elroy Eatery.

Before attending the concert Monday evening Lynette and Sally had supper with Craig at the Tabor Bar & Grill. Tuesday the gals were busy with book club at the library. Saturday they attended the wedding and reception of Rebecca James and Ryan Bauer at the Hillsboro Brewing Company’s special events hall upstairs. The next morning after church they went to Reedsburg and met Lisa Goostree of Baraboo for lunch at the Family Restaurant.

It’s never too soon to give thanks to our maker for his innumerable blessings. Although we have one day set aside to celebrate giving thanks, every day should be a day of thanksgiving. For myself, I cannot begin to count the joys I have received as I continue my sojourn in this little corner of creation. Praise the Lord!