CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Annie and Fred visited Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten.
Steve Bernhardt from Tomah and Kurt Bernhardt from Baudette, Minnesota, visited Ken and Sue Olsen last week on Monday.
Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten visited their parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.
Chuck and Kim Zimmerman from Edgerton came on Friday to visit Ken and Sue Olsen and went home on Saturday
Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten on Saturday.
Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, came on Saturday to Ken and Sue Olsen and will spend several days with them.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Saturday with his dad, John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Sunday.
John and Mary Felzke from DeWitt, Michigan, grandson Cardell Potter and Emily Felzke from Wisconsin Rapids visited Leroy and me on Thursday afternoon.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited us several times last week.
Carol Finstad and Dick Diamond visited us on Saturday afternoon.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
June is bustin’ out all over and tomorrow (Tuesday) the temperature is supposed to reach 90 degrees. Egad! I think I’ll move to the north pole. However back in ‘93 we were in North Pole, Alaska, on a tour, and it was the hottest summer for them in recent years with temps in the upper 80s most days and very little air conditioning. They must have wanted to make us Wisconsin folks feel at home. Anyway, here at home we will try to keep cool in our isolation and enjoy the month as summer arrives on the 20th.
Here in our valley a few of us have been out and about while keeping safe. On Memorial Day we saw Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana along with many other neighbors from the area at St. Luke’s Cemetery, where the Kendall American Legion honored the veterans buried there. Tuesday the Kendall Public Library was able to hold two book club sessions with social distancing, and I was at the first one where we discussed Joanne Fluke’s Apple Dumpling Murder, a delightful cozy mystery with many interesting recipes included. Mary Anne Airth-Kindree brought cookies from one of the recipes. The rest of the week it was same old, same old as we began reading a couple of new books from the library.
Randy Parkhurst spent Thursday and Friday with parents Jim and Mary doing odd jobs and taking his dad to the doctor. Sunday Ginger Parkhurst came up from Lone Rock and had lunch with Uncle Jim and Aunt Mary.
Sometimes a family just has to get together and celebrate something and honoring deceased relatives who would be celebrating centenarian birthdays this month was a good reason for a gathering at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. With pizzas supplied by The Goose, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak, Sally Dana, Chip, Mary, Layla, Brett and Mya Marty joined Lowell and Arlys Zellmer for a pleasant outdoor feast Saturday.
Lynette and Sally were involved with both book club meetings on Tuesday and the later afternoon group read Joanne Fluke’s Cream Puff Murder also with recipes. Wednesday the gals went down to the New Era Nursery near Valley. The next day Vicky Ludeking and Diane Bunk helped Lynette and Sally at the library and enjoyed lunch from the Fireball Bar and Lanes.
Although God is in his heaven, all is not right with the world. The coronavirus affects not only our country, but our missionary Ruth Lindahl returned to Santa Cruz, Bolivia, last week and had to be quarantined in a hotel for two weeks until she can return to her home. The church down there is free from the virus so far which is a praise item. We also praise and thank the Lord that we here in our little corner of creation are still keeping safe and healthy in spite of essential trips abroad. We keep on praying for a solution to this pandemic and continue to use common sense in all of our activities. God bless you all.
