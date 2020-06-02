CORRESPONDENCE

Sometimes a family just has to get together and celebrate something and honoring deceased relatives who would be celebrating centenarian birthdays this month was a good reason for a gathering at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow. With pizzas supplied by The Goose, Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak, Sally Dana, Chip, Mary, Layla, Brett and Mya Marty joined Lowell and Arlys Zellmer for a pleasant outdoor feast Saturday.

Lynette and Sally were involved with both book club meetings on Tuesday and the later afternoon group read Joanne Fluke’s Cream Puff Murder also with recipes. Wednesday the gals went down to the New Era Nursery near Valley. The next day Vicky Ludeking and Diane Bunk helped Lynette and Sally at the library and enjoyed lunch from the Fireball Bar and Lanes.

Although God is in his heaven, all is not right with the world. The coronavirus affects not only our country, but our missionary Ruth Lindahl returned to Santa Cruz, Bolivia, last week and had to be quarantined in a hotel for two weeks until she can return to her home. The church down there is free from the virus so far which is a praise item. We also praise and thank the Lord that we here in our little corner of creation are still keeping safe and healthy in spite of essential trips abroad. We keep on praying for a solution to this pandemic and continue to use common sense in all of our activities. God bless you all.