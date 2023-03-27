BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Grandad and Gram Christensen helped daughter Cara Potter celebrate her birthday on Monday at grandson Cardell's house. Good food and fun with Laylah.

Tuesday Grandad and Gram Christensen went to daughter Cara and Joe's and played in the snow with Laylah. She loved riding in the sled all decked out in her winter attire and sunglasses. So cute.

Friday night we celebrated Grandad Christensen's birthday early. It was so cold, so we again went to Cardell's house in Wisconsin Rapids. Joe and Cara ordered fish, and we ate at home.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion fish fry in Tomah on Friday night.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to Milwaukee for the weekend to watch Kylie Prielipp play in a volleyball tournament. Kylie's team took second place. Congratulations, team.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.

THINK SPRING. Let's hope we get some warm days to melt the snow. Yard work is calling us.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

There are a few signs of spring among the brown fields and the landscape. Warmer temperatures and lighter outside garments help to make us happier as we go about our daily chores and forays away from home. Some of those are reported below.

My week was pretty quiet until Thursday, when I joined Christopher Young and his girls for roller skating in Richland Center. The next evening his son August joined Truth, Felicity, their dad and me for the Kendall Public Library movie “No Name On The Bullet” at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Saturday morning we were up early as we drove the Young kids down to Elgin, Illinois, through a snowstorm to meet their mother for their return home to Indiana and back to school. On the way home the sun had come out, and you’d never know that a few hours before there were cars and trucks in the ditches.

Ron Garvens attended the Kendall Lions Club meeting at Flippy’s Bar & Grill Tuesday evening. Later in the week he and Arlene paid a visit to Mary Parkhurst. Friday evening they were among the folks enjoying the good old western movie starring Audi Murphy.

Thursday Allan Vlasak had shoulder surgery at Gundersen St. Joseph Hospital in Hillsboro. He is home recuperating and doing well.

The rest of the news at the west end of the neighborhood is less than usual. Lynnette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at the Kendall Lions meeting Tuesday evening at Flippy’s, and Friday night they hosted the movie at St. John’s. During the rest of the weekend Lynnette entertained a cold with a nasty cough and the gals spent a quiet time at home.

The end of the Lenten season is upon us, and next Sunday we will be celebrating Palm Sunday, when Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a donkey and was greeted by his followers with palm fronds being cast at his feet. During the week Jesus continued his mission teaching and preaching to the multitudes until Thursday night, when the Pharisees arrested him and the next day crucified him on a cross. He was buried in a tomb, but he didn’t stay there. On the third day, Sunday, Scripture tells of the empty tomb when he rose from the dead and lives in the hearts of all who believe in him and accept him as their savior. The next two weeks are a special time for Christians, and we are looking forward to Resurrection Sunday on the 9th. Praise the Lord!