CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT

CHRISTENSEN

Ken and Sue Olsen spent Labor Day (Monday) at Castle Rock at the Kelley cabin.

Hannah Blija from Colorado visited her grandpa John Blija on Tuesday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center on Tuesday.

Joey and Jodi Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Dave and Doris Hartley visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Saturday.

Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.

Denise Huskamp from Iowa and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Jim Bernhardt at Clifton on Sunday to watch the Packers.

Bonnie Hedding went to Firemen’s Park in Tomah on Sunday for the O’Rourke family reunion. A good crowd attended and a lot of visiting was done.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.

Aleda Moseley and June Potter from Warrens, Nancy Gillette from Tomah, Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome met at the home of Lois Pierce in Tomah on Thursday and enjoyed lunch together.

The Tomah High School classes 1950 through 1959 met at the Cranberry Suites in Tomah on Friday, and 217 classmates attended. Lunch, reminiscing and a short program was held. We saw so many friends that we have not seen since graduation. It was a wonderful day.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA

FAUSKA

(Week of Sept. 13)

The middle of September is upon us, and if nothing interferes (like the COVID-19 pandemic), I will be hosting a celebration of life for my husband Dave on the date of our 50th anniversary on Oct. 9. There will be ads for the event in the paper for two weeks before the event. That’s in the near future, the present news from the neighbors follows.

Next door on the hill, the Steve Schumann family spent Sunday helping Deb’s brother Dan Green celebrate his birthday at a family gathering in rural La Farge.

Last Monday I topped off my Labor Day weekend with a trip to Hillsboro to watch the parade. Afterward I had lunch and spent the afternoon with Christopher Young of rural Hillsboro. Wednesday I joined my Red Hats sisters as I rode with Carol Bradley and Pat Stratman to Murray’s On Main in Tomah, where we had a delicious lunch and great fellowship. Saturday evening I went up to the train station in Tomah to meet neighbors Chris and Elizabeth Swartzentruber and their oldest son Eli, who is moving here to be with his family.

On Labor Day niece Ginger Parkhurst arrived from Richland Center to spend the day with Jim and Mary Parkhurst.

Ron and Arlene Garvens spent the weekend in Oshkosh for the State Violet Show. After last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, this year the show was better than ever, and all of the violets were sold out at the end of the event.

Sunday the Chip Marty family was in Milwaukee at the American Family Field for the Brewers Baseball Camp end of summer competition, where kids go to compete in sports events. Layla won second in her category. Congratulations young lady!

Lynette Vlasak spent a quiet Monday and Tuesday and on Wednesday met three of her college friends at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow then went to the Hillsboro Brewing Company for supper. The gals overnighted at The Ranch and on Thursday, the group went to La Crosse to meet two more colleagues, and the six of them had lunch at King Street Restaurant. Friday Lynette and Sally Dana helped Paige Bandle celebrate her birthday, along with her mom Lori in the west wing section of the Kendall Public Library with lunch from the Pony Express. Saturday night Lynette and Sally attended the Royall High School homecoming dance for the grand march in the Kendall Community Hall. Sunday the gals were at the American Family Field in Milwaukee to watch Layla compete in the Brewers Baseball Camp end of summer competition..

One day recently I happened to find my husband Dave’s Bible that he received for his 48th birthday on July 15, 1978. He had a paper clip in the book of I Chronicles with verse 12 of Chapter 16 underlined which reads “Remember His wonderful deeds which He has done. His marvels and the judgments from His mouth.” What joy it is for me to know that Dave knew the Lord and that he is spending eternity with him and loved ones who were there to welcome him.

I plan to join them some day and I pray that you, too, will come to know the Savior, Jesus Christ if you haven’t already accepted him into your heart. If we haven’t met in person yet, we will then. Amen.

(Week of Sept. 20)

The news this week is back to normal with only a few items to share. I have it on good authority that the Marty family had attended another cross country event where Layla again participated on Saturday but was unable to contact them for the particulars. Hopefully we’ll know more next week. In the meantime, on with the rest of the news.

The Fauska household enjoyed a busy few days toward the end of the week. Wednesday I joined Carol Bradley and Pat Stratman for a trip up to Tomah for lunch with the Hill Country Red Hats gals at Murrays On Main. The next day I joined Christopher Young of Hillsboro for a jaunt down to Baraboo for shopping and supper. Friday evening I enjoyed the movie Living Proof at the fellowship hall at St. John’s Church sponsored by the Kendall Public Library. The movie was a true story about the development of a drug for the treatment of breast cancer.

Up the valley the Parkhursts have been busy with fall work and enjoyed the help of grandson Guy Parkhurst as he came up from Janesville Friday and stayed over until Saturday morning.

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana shared lunch at the library with Darlene Martalock of South Ridge as they ordered take out from the Double R Eatery in Elroy on Tuesday. The next day Sally played mah jong with the usual group and Friday Lynette attended the meeting of the Kendall Gathering Committee at The Pony Express Supper Club. In the evening she and Sally hosted the movie at St. John’s Church. Saturday the gals attended the wedding of cousins Matt and Ivy Schneider at Maple Grove Venue near West Salem. That evening they joined a group at Beezer’s Bar & Grill in Hillsboro to help Connie Dorow celebrate her 70th birthday. Sunday they were at the Vernon County Fair to watch the harness racing.

On the calendar according to Myrna, summer was over on Labor Day, and we are now experiencing the beginning of autumn. God is starting to paint the trees in fall colors, and the farmers are already chopping corn for silage. Before too long the sound of corn pickers will be emanating from the fields and the forests will be in full bloom. What an awesome God we serve who blesses his creation as we go about our daily routines. Continued thanks and praise to our creator.

