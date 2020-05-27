CORRESPONDENCE

Up the valley Jim and Mary Parkhurst enjoyed their weekly visit from son Randy of Orfordville, who comes to help his parents with chores. Friday morning Leslie Reeck called on the Parkhursts, and later in the day Ron and Arlene Garvens brought them supper from the Pony Express in Kendall.

Monday was Lynette Vlasak’s usual virtual meeting with the Winding Rivers Library System, and the Kendall Public Library was open Tuesday and Friday for curbside service. Friday she and Sally Dana went greenhouse shopping to beautify their domicile, and on Saturday the gals met Mariane Weidenbach in Kendall and supped at the gazebo with takeout from the Fireball Bar and Lanes. Sunday morning they were at the South Ridge Cemetery to attend the burial service for Betty Prell. While there they were able to visit with Darlene Martalock as well as several other acquaintances. From there they drove up to Tomah for a brief visit with Vicky Ludeking.

Soon June will be busting out all over and already we’re seeing tiny green stripes in the early planted cornfields. The coronavirus may keep many of us from our normal activity, but the farmers are still getting the crops in and going about their business of feeding the multitudes. The Lord has blessed us in many ways in spite of the pandemic that has restricted our everyday lives. We continue to pray for a vaccine to eradicate this virus and let us return to serving and worshiping God as we go about recovering from this crisis. Always remember to praise the Lord anyway.

