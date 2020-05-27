CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler have been spending every day helping us move.
Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten visited aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
Darrel Prielipp helped his mom Sue and Ken Olsen on Saturday.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Stevens Point to Jung Nursery on Tuesday and stopped to visit Steve and Eve Olsen.
Bonnie Hedding and Dan Batten visited their parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Saturday.
Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff were Sunday lunch guests of Ken and Sue Olsen. In the afternoon they went for a ride up to Hokah, Minnesota.
SOUTH SIDE
Today is Memorial Day, May 25, the earliest date that it can be celebrated and that is due to the extra day for leap year. The apple trees are all abloom, the various flowering crab apple trees are beautiful shades of red and hot pink and the lilacs are just starting to blossom. What a lovely landscape surrounds us.
Here at the Feisty Fauskas, we were out and about on Friday beginning at the Kendall Public Library, where we picked up some fresh reading material as I was finishing number 29 of Lilian Jackson Braun’s “Cat Who...” series. We next headed for Hillsboro for meds and groceries stopping on the way home at the Elroy and St. Luke’s cemeteries to decorate graves of loved ones. Saturday morning Jim and Helena Boles came over from their place near Friendship to have a cook out with us before heading home to Racine later in the afternoon.
Up the valley Jim and Mary Parkhurst enjoyed their weekly visit from son Randy of Orfordville, who comes to help his parents with chores. Friday morning Leslie Reeck called on the Parkhursts, and later in the day Ron and Arlene Garvens brought them supper from the Pony Express in Kendall.
Monday was Lynette Vlasak’s usual virtual meeting with the Winding Rivers Library System, and the Kendall Public Library was open Tuesday and Friday for curbside service. Friday she and Sally Dana went greenhouse shopping to beautify their domicile, and on Saturday the gals met Mariane Weidenbach in Kendall and supped at the gazebo with takeout from the Fireball Bar and Lanes. Sunday morning they were at the South Ridge Cemetery to attend the burial service for Betty Prell. While there they were able to visit with Darlene Martalock as well as several other acquaintances. From there they drove up to Tomah for a brief visit with Vicky Ludeking.
Soon June will be busting out all over and already we’re seeing tiny green stripes in the early planted cornfields. The coronavirus may keep many of us from our normal activity, but the farmers are still getting the crops in and going about their business of feeding the multitudes. The Lord has blessed us in many ways in spite of the pandemic that has restricted our everyday lives. We continue to pray for a vaccine to eradicate this virus and let us return to serving and worshiping God as we go about recovering from this crisis. Always remember to praise the Lord anyway.
