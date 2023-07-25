BEAR CREEK

Monday evening Leroy and Pat Christensen and Kathy Halverson from Rome went to the art studio in Wisconsin Rapids to see The Kids from Wisconsin. They were great. If you have a chance, go to see them.. The dancers, singers and the band were phenomenal. Alex does a great job with his band.

Leroy and I met family and relatives from Mississippi at Millston on Friday night for fish.

Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome attended a Peterson family reunion on Saturday at the park in Lone Rock. Leroy’s cousin, Betty Larsen, Shirley and family from Mississippi, Don Larsen from Wisconsin Rapids, Kurt Peterson from Las Vegas and friend from Tomah and a lot of the Petersons from the area attended.

Sharon Bauman from Oakdale visited Leroy and me on Sunday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards on Tuesday at the Senior Center in Tomah.

Friday evening Ken and Sue Olsen met Art and Muriel Tillman in Wilton for fish.

Kate Batten from Shennington and Bonnie Hedding visited Phyllis Snider and daughter Kay at rural Tomah on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Gathering Place between Tomah and Sparta on Saturday for the Rosenow family reunion.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister,Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, in Shennington on Sunday.

SOUTH SIDE

The roads in the country this summer have been delightfully decorated with yellow birds foot trefoils along the pavement and during the past few weeks, the beautiful blue chicory and white Queen Anne’s lace have added to the eye candy along the rural pathways. Some of the neighbors have been out and about enjoying the floral gifts of God, so read on to see what we’ve been up to.

Former resident Bruce Zirk is spending the weekend in Washington, D. C., where he is receiving the Bronze Star for meritorious service in Vietnam. Congratulations, Bruce! It’s about time the Vietnam vets get some recognition!

Monday noon the Hill Country Belles Red Hat Society gals met at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow hosted by Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, along with Lynette Vlasek and Sally Dana, who are members of the group. Other local members were Mary Rotes and myself.

Now, beginning at Fauska’s Funny Farm, midweek Christopher Young and sons Kit and August joined me at Mauston China Buffet to begin the celebration of August’s birthday, which will be on the 17th of next month when he will be home in Indiana and back in school. Friday evening Christopher, August and I supped at the Elroy Eatery and then attended the Kendall Public Library’s movie “Gunpoint” starring Audie Murphy at St. John’s Church fellowship hall. Saturday Kit and August headed for Indiana. Sunday afternoon Christopher and I lunched at The Summit Restaurant and Bar then met Tor Ennis and Norene Clark of Ontario at the Young residence for cake and ice cream.

Ron and Arlene Garvens attended the Kendall Lions annual picnic at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow Tuesday evening. Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were also there. Friday night the Garvens were among the folks enjoying the old western movie at St. John’s.

Last Monday evening the Chip Marty family was at the Elroy Park to see son Brett play baseball, along with his grandparents Lowell and Arlys Zellmer and great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana.

This Sunday The Ranch was the site of a family gathering to celebrate Lowell’s birthday belatedly as the Marty family, along with Zellmer grandchildren Paul from Edgerton and Rachel of Madison, Mariane Weidenbach from Viroqua, plus Lynette and Sally met for lunch.

Along with other activities listed above, Lynette and Sally were at the Kendall Public Library on Tuesday for a quilling lesson. Wednesday Sally played mahjong with the regular group and on Friday stopped at the Senior Dining Center to wish Alrita Benish a happy birthday. In the evening the gals hosted the movie at St. John’s, enjoying the free popcorn provided by Joyce Thonesen and Sally.

In scripture we are admonished in several places to love our neighbor as ourselves. Who is our neighbor? Is it just the folks who live near us like those mentioned above or is it anyone we come in contact with in our daily walk with the Lord? I believe that when Jesus talked about our neighbor, he was referring to our fellow man (and/or woman) and was telling us to treat one another like we want to be treated. Love is not necessarily an emotion, but is a verb, meaning to take action. By loving one another, we won’t treat others badly but will always show love to others. If we all would do that, this would be a real blessing for everyone. Amen.