CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Alicia Waltemath, Annie and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.
Ken and Sue Olsen just returned home from a two-week vacation. They went to Midland, Texas, and visited Bill and Luann (Prielipp) Young. On their way home they spent a couple of days in Branson, Missouri. A good trip.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad, John Blija.
Rick and Annette Eagan and Aimmee and Cam Dibendetto from Tomah visited John Blija on Saturday and Sunday. Mike, Rick, and Cam were working on a project together.
Bonnie Hedding spent the weekend at the Larry and Lori Batten home in Mauston, where they had their annual rummage sale.
Sue Olsen visited Frank and Alrita Benish in Ontario on Sunday.
Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday evening.
Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome visited Bob and Linda Stump in rural Tomah on Friday afternoon.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited dad and mom Christensen Sunday morning.
Sharon Bauman from Oakdale was a Sunday brunch guest at our house to celebrate Sharon’s birthday.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
God bless the person who discovered air conditioning. The past week has been a scorcher, and the current week coming up promises more of the same. Another blessing is the breezy days that help to make working outside bearable. Aren’t we glad we live in this climate and not down south where these are normal temps?
Last week I didn’t get in touch with Mary Parkhurst before the news was due and her sister Myrtle Melvin had visited on Wednesday. Guy Parkhurst of Janesville spent Saturday night with his grandparents that week.
On Memorial Day I attended the Kendall Legion’s program at St. Luke’s Historical Church on the east end of our neighborhood and also stayed for the service in the church afterwards. Wednesday I joined Darlene Martalock of South Ridge and Joe and Margery Collins of Black River Falls in attending the funeral of cousin Sandy Baldwin at Burr Wesleyan Church on Burr Ridge. Sunday Dave and Pam Strike picked me up for church and afterward drove over to Mauston for lunch at the China Buffet. On our way home we took some back roads and enjoyed some nostalgic sightseeing.
Thursday Keith and Marcia Garvens of St. Louis arrived to spend several days with parents Ron and Arlene.
Heather Vlasak met her high school classmate Julie Zirk of Dutch Hollow at Spring Valley Golf Course Restaurant Wednesday noon for lunch.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana are back to normal with their activities. On Memorial Day they were at St. Luke’s Historical Church for the ceremony, and on Wednesday Sally played mah jong with the regular group of gals. Wednesday noon Lynette attended Sandy Baldwin’s funeral. Thursday noon the gals enjoyed takeout at St. John’s Church from the Senior Dining Center, and Sally stayed for the Ladies Aid meeting. Friday the gals attended Gen. Jim Blaney’s burial service at the Glendale Cemetery in Kendall and the reception afterward at the Community Hall. Friday evening they joined Carol Fronk for a visit at Judy Herrewig’s. Saturday morning it was off to Wilton to donate blood in the local drive and then to visitation for Marcia Ruekheim at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church. In the evening some friends of Lynette’s were camping at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow, and she went down to visit with them.
At the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Kendall, Pastor Kim Kuhfuss has been preaching on the book of Exodus in the Bible. As we are reminded of Israel’s slavery in Egypt and God’s saving them from Pharaoh’s cruelty, we are also reminded of our own slavery to sin and Jesus’ payment for us on the cross on Good Friday. Because he rose from the grave and has ascended to the heavenly father, we are cleansed by his blood and as believers are able to confess and be saved to live with him when this life is over. Sandy and Marcia are enjoying eternal life with their loved ones in God’s loving presence. Amen.