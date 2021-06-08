CORRESPONDENCE

Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana are back to normal with their activities. On Memorial Day they were at St. Luke’s Historical Church for the ceremony, and on Wednesday Sally played mah jong with the regular group of gals. Wednesday noon Lynette attended Sandy Baldwin’s funeral. Thursday noon the gals enjoyed takeout at St. John’s Church from the Senior Dining Center, and Sally stayed for the Ladies Aid meeting. Friday the gals attended Gen. Jim Blaney’s burial service at the Glendale Cemetery in Kendall and the reception afterward at the Community Hall. Friday evening they joined Carol Fronk for a visit at Judy Herrewig’s. Saturday morning it was off to Wilton to donate blood in the local drive and then to visitation for Marcia Ruekheim at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church. In the evening some friends of Lynette’s were camping at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow, and she went down to visit with them.

At the Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Kendall, Pastor Kim Kuhfuss has been preaching on the book of Exodus in the Bible. As we are reminded of Israel’s slavery in Egypt and God’s saving them from Pharaoh’s cruelty, we are also reminded of our own slavery to sin and Jesus’ payment for us on the cross on Good Friday. Because he rose from the grave and has ascended to the heavenly father, we are cleansed by his blood and as believers are able to confess and be saved to live with him when this life is over. Sandy and Marcia are enjoying eternal life with their loved ones in God’s loving presence. Amen.