CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Sympathy is extended to the family of Pat Tralmer.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Barb Felker. Her funeral was last week. I had a nice visit with her about three weeks ago, and I was so glad I got to see her..

Bob and Carol Henkes from Georgia came to Ken and Sue Olsen’s on Monday afternoon. They came for the funeral of Bob’s aunt.

Kate Batten from Shennington was a Monday evening dinner guest of Bonnie Hedding.

Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger spent from Wednesday until Friday with John and Mike Blija.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to La Crosse on Friday and met Bob and Carol Henkes for lunch.

Todd Steele from Racine spent the weekend at John and Mike Blija’s.

Bonnie Hedding visited and helped her mom on Saturday at Shennington.

Ken and Sue Olsen went to the American Legion Hall on Friday evening for the Veterans Day program and meal.

Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Kevin Butzen from Minneapolis spent Sunday hunting at John Blija’s.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington and her sister Alicia Waltemath at Wyeville on Sunday.