BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville and Patrick Batten from Denver visited Bonnie Hedding. Alicia is Bonnie’s sister, and Patrick is her brother.
Bonnie Hedding visited her Aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
Christmas Eve visitors of John Blija were Mike Blija from Wautoma and Mara Mednis from Warrens.
Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly from Kenesaw, Georgia, came to visit Ken and Sue Olsen for the holidays.
Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding a week ago on Saturday.
Bonnie Hedding visited Ken and Colleen Bolchen in New Lisbon on Christmas Eve.
Chuck and Kim Zimmerman and Cole from Madison and Bob and Carol Henkes and Molly from Kenesaw were Christmas Eve visitors of Ken and Sue Olsen.
Darrell and Sheila Prielipp and the boys entertained the Prielipp family, and Darrell’s uncle Jim Bernhardt from Clifton for Christmas Day.
John Blija accompanied his son Mike Blija from Wautoma to Whitewater to the spend Christmas with the Pete and Katie Blija family.
Bonnie Hedding was a Christmas Day dinner guest of Randy and Alicia Waltemath at Wyeville.
Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff from Tomah and Jim Bernhardt were Thursday evening dinner guests of Ken and Sue Olsen.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Shirley Nauman on Saturday.
Pete and Pat Butzen from Slinger visited John Blija on Saturday.
Bonnie Hedding gathered at the community center in New Lisbon this past Saturday with the Batten family for their family Christmas. A large crowd attended.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to the Jim Bernhardt’s on Sunday near Clifton for the Bernhardt family Christmas.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.
A week ago Thursday, Ruth Frohmader from Camp Douglas, Carol Finstad from Wilton, Carol Rusnik and Darlene Tralmer from Tomah were coffee guests of Pat Christensen,we celebrated my birthday and our Christmas exchange.
Grandson Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler, and Danny and Jewel Moore and Mandi Moore from Tomah were Christmas Eve dinner guests at our house.
Christmas Day Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler entertained Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, Grandad and Gram Christensen, and Danny and Jewel Moore and Mandi Moore from Tomah.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Harriet Butterfuss, who passed away on Sunday evening at the Serenity House with her family by her side. She has been our next-door neighbor for many years and she will be greatly missed. A very special lady.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
Happy 2019 everyone. Having spent most of my life in the previous century, I am amazed that I am still alive and was able to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11. I imagine our grandparents and great-grandparents felt much the same as they looked back on the events of the early 19th century that their parents had talked about having experienced. So much technology has happened in the past 100 years that it is mind-boggling, and our descendants will be even more astounded as they look back on how primitive we early 21st century people are.
No matter how much time passes, we still honor the birthday of a baby born over 2,000 years ago, and the neighbors enjoyed being with family and friends to celebrate the birth of our savior. Next door Steve Schumann and his mom, Ruth, had Christmas dinner with Mike and Vickie Schumann and family in Reedsburg, while Deb Wood and Bryana enjoyed their meal with Neilan and Dar Petersen, Deb’s sister and spouse.
Christmas Eve I went down to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendall to see the Marty children perform in the Sunday school Christmas pageant. The next day Dave and I attended the service at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy and stayed for the community dinner afterward.
Jim and Mary Paarkhurst enjoyed the community Christmas dinner at Grace Lutheran on the 25th. The day after Christmas is Boxing Day in England and Second Christmas in Germany and on that day Randy Parkhurst came up from Orfordville to spend a few days with his parents.
Kurt and Catherine Garvens came up from Hollandale on Christmas Day and joined his parents, Ron and Arlene, as they picked up the Parkhursts to go down to Elroy and dine with neighbors and friends at Grace.
Layla, Brett and Mya were a part of St. John’s Sunday school program on the 24th, and although Mya is only three years old and not in Sunday school yet, she sang with the group and did a great job. Christmas Day Chip and Mary and the kids were in Tomah at the home of his parents, Bob and Karen. to celebrate with the Marty siblings. Friday evening they joined the Vlasak and Zellmer side of the family at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana attended the program at St. John’s Christmas Eve and the next day celebrated at dinner with Allan and Heather Vlasak and Lowell and Arlys Zellmer at The Ranch. Second Christmas was spent with lunch at the Sparta Family Restaurant with Wilmer and Deanna Holak. Friday morning there was a birthday party at the Kendall Public Library for Eileen Richie, and that night the Zellmer offspring had arrived in Johnnycake Hollow, along with Mariane Weidenbach of Viroqua for a mullti-generational celebration. Members of the Zellmer and Vlasak familes continued to enjoy the holiday on Saturday at The Ranch.
Sunday afternoon, the St.John’s Church Council and spouses were invited to a Christmas party at the home of Pastor Larry and Cheryl Neitzel, and Allan and Heather Vlasak were among those who attended.
Thus ends the last of 2018 and we pray your celebration of the birth of our savior Jesus Christ was a blessed occasion and that you will keep him in your heart all through the new year. We also hope that 2019 will bring you many joys and blessings whether or not your new year’s resolutions come true. I’ve learned that my resolution every year lately has been not to make any, and that takes care of that. God will continue to take care of me anyway, and that’s all that is important. May he also take good care of you this year.
