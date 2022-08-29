CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

(Week of Aug. 15)

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Bob and Carol Henkes from Kennesaw, Georgia, spent a week with Ken and Sue Olsen, and they left for home on Saturday.

Ken and Sue Olsen played cards at the Senior Center in Tomah on Tuesday.

Jodi and Joey Mosher from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Ken Olsen and Dave Hartley went to an ATV meeting at Eagles Nest in Cutler on Saturday.

John Blija's sister, Erika, Mia from Milwaukee, Edie from Dousman and their friend Dossy from Milwaukee spent Friday visiting.

Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.

Randy and Alicia Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding Sunday afternoon.

Aleda Moseley from Warrens accompanied Pat Christensen to Sparta on Thursday for the Monroe County Historical Society meeting.

Robert and Ann Wappler visited Leroy and Pat Christensen in Rome on Saturday.

Leroy and Pat Christensen went to the annual Martin Trucking Party on Saturday afternoon at their cabin near Wilton.

(Week of Aug. 22)

Leroy and Pat Christensen accompanied our daughter, Cara Potter, to Wisconsin Rapids on Monday night to the Kids from Wisconsin concert. It was wonderful.

Pat Christensen visited Bob and Linda Stump on Tuesday in Tomah. It was Linda's birthday.

Joe and Cara Potter entertained Gram and Grandad Christensen from Rome and Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah from Wisconsin Rapids for dinner on Wednesday evening.

Gram Christensen visited Emily and Laylah Potter in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Sympathy is extended to our dear friend Kathy Halverson and family on the death of her husband Larry last week. His funeral was Friday at the Woodland Church in Rome. Joe and Cara Potter and Leroy and Pat Christensen from Rome, Cardell and Emily Potter and Laylah from Wisconsin Rapids attended. Larry was a special man and a pillar in the Town of Rome.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom, Kate Batten, at Shennington on Friday.

Sheila Prielipp visited Sue Olsen on Friday.

Kylie Prielipp came to visit Ken and Grandma Sue Olsen on Saturday and stayed overnight.

Chuck and Kim Zimmerman from Edgerton were camping in the Tomah area last week, and Friday night they met Ken and Sue Olsen for dinner.

Bonnie Hedding did a day of visiting on Saturday Deanne Batten at Shennington and Ken and Colleen Bolchen at New Lisbon.

Hannah Blija from New Mexico spent several days last week with her dad, Mike, and her grandpa, John Blija.

Alicia Waltemath, Annie and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.

Bonnie Hedding visited her mom Kate Batten at Shennington on Sunday.

If anyone knows of someone who would like to attend the Tomah High School class reunion from 1950 to 1960, please let me know. The reunion is Friday at Cranberry Suites.

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of Aug. 22)

It’s Monday morning again and here I sit at the keyboard trying to think of something interesting to open his column with. To be correct I should’ve said something interesting with which to open the column. Since I didn’t major in English perhaps I may be excused for my poor sentence structure. My apologies to any English teachers out there.

On to the news. Steve Schumann and Deb were at Tabor Bar & Grill Saturday evening helping family members serve the throng gathered to enjoy some good food and fellowship.

Last Monday evening Christopher Young of Hillsboro and I enjoyed the concert on the Wonewoc Library lawn as Leah Rachuj entertained us with her songs. The rest of the week was rather quiet for a change until Thursday, when we went to La Crosse to pick up Christopher’s new car. Friday evening we were at St. John’s Church in Kendall to see the movie “American Underdog," the true story of Kurt Warner’s struggle to rise to become a professional football player. Saturday evening Christopher and I with his son, Kit, were among those folks having a good meal at Tabor Bar & Grill. Sunday after church Dave and Pam Strike joined me for brunch at the Elroy Eatery.

As we drove past Mary Parkhurst’s Saturday afternoon, we noticed a lot of cars parked at her place. When I called her Sunday evening, I found out that she was enjoying a family get-together. Daughter Debbie of Lexington, Kentucky, had been spending the week with her mother, and on Saturday grandson Guy and wife Amy of Janesville came up to help feed the group with a cookout from the grill. Guy’s parents, Randy and Sandy Parkhurst of Orfordville, were there plus niece Ginger Parkhurst of Lone Rock, Joe and Gina Flister and kids from Janesville, Steven Lindloff of Arbor Vitae, Mary’s sister Myrtle Melvin of Ontario and her brother Frankie Winchel who lives just around the corner.

Allan and Heather Vlasak have been married for 51 years and on Sunday they celebrated with a trip up to Tomah for dinner at the China Buffet. Just the two love birds having a good time together.

Last Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were in Baraboo and visited Lisa Goostree. Tuesday the gals attended the Lions meeting at the Pony Express Supper Club in Kendall. Thursday Lynette joined the Hillsboro Retired Teachers get together at the Hillsboro Brewing Company. Friday the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion committee met at the Pony Express to fine tune the plans for the Labor Day celebration. Saturday’s event has been changed, and the fun will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until everyone has had all the joy they can hold for the day as they look forward to the parade on Sunday.

Friday evening Lynette and Sally hosted the movie “American Underdog” at St. John’s Fellowship Hall with Joyce Thonesen helping to provide the popcorn and beverages. Saturday the gals were at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church up on South Ridge helping Hazel Pasch celebrate her 90th birthday. Congratulations on being a nonagenarian, Hazel. Sunday it was down to Johnnycake Hollow and The Ranch for a visit with family.

Sometimes we may wonder why God has put us on his earth. In the beginning he made a perfect world, but man’s disobedience spoiled it with sin, and we continue to reap the results of our folly. However, here we are and the Lord is still in control even when it doesn’t seem like it. The one thing that we all can do is follow Jesus’ example as it says in the New Testament Book Of Mark, Chapter 10 verse 45 “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve” and we were put here to serve each other in any way we can. If everyone did that what a blessed life we would have. End of sermon. Amen.

(Week of Aug. 29)

It’s the last few days of August, and this is your last chance to get ready for the Labor Day celebrations in Kendall and Hillsboro. Remember, the Kendall Gathering and All-School Reunion begins at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, and you can party all day and into the evening until one of the Lions or Legionnaires starts sweeping the floor. Hope to see you there.

One day last week, Luke, Amanda and Logan Schumann came down from Tomah to see home folks. On Saturday Steve Schumann and foster daughter Bryana visited his mom, Ruth, at Milestone Assisted Living in Hillsboro.

Tuesday noon Christopher Young and I lunched at The Opera House Bar in New Lisbon before having my van serviced at Rudig Jensen. Wednesday Kit Young joined us for supper at Hillsboro Brewing Company celebrating his day off. On Sunday I picked up Debbie and LeRoy Wildes Petersen and Christopher joined us for Picking On The Porch, Parking In The Pasture with Cowboy Church at Tor Ennis’ in rural Ontario. My brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joe and Margery Collins of Black River Falls were there along with several old friends and a bunch of new ones. All in all, a delightful Sunday afternoon.

Up the valley Debbie Parkhurst left on Thursday for her home in Lexington, Kentucky, after spending a couple of weeks with her mother, Mary, enjoying a family get-together last week and helping her mom with personal business.

Last week Ron and Arlene Garvens were in Waukesha, where they enjoyed meeting about 40 of their classmates for a 67th reunion at the Machine Shed Restaurant. On Saturday son Kurt stopped in on his way home to Hollandale from a wet biking trip.

Wednesday night Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana had supper at Tabor Bar & Grill. Saturday noon the gals were at Gina Rae’s in Wilton for lunch and dessert with some friends from the Winding Rivers Library System. In the evening they joined Allan Vlasak at The Ranch In Johnnycake Hollow for a family get-together with Lowell and Arlys Zellmer.

Several years ago Evangelist Tim La Haye wrote the book “Are We Living In The End Times." As a student of eschatology, he has studied Scripture and has written about the signs that are described in both the Old and New Testaments. Jesus said that even he didn’t know when the end would come as only his father in heaven knew the time and place, As believers we know that we can’t state a day or time, but it will come and we must be ready. We look forward to Jesus’ return when those who have committed their lives to him and try to live according to his example will be taken up to live with him in eternity. As we sang gospel songs at Cowboy Church yesterday, I felt the Holy Spirit move as we praised our Lord with our voices.