BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Bonnie Hedding visited her sister Alicia Waltemath at Wyeville and her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Tuesday.
Lexis and Kylie Prielipp were Wednesday overnight guests with grandma Sue and Ken Olsen.
Sue Olsen attended the funeral for one of her classmates, Jean Ruland, on Friday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, and Bill and Deanne Batten in Shennington and Alicia Waltemath, Annie and Fred in Wyeville on Friday.
Ken and Sue Olsen and Serenity Miller went to Eau Claire on Saturday to visit Rick Miller, who is in the hospital following surgery. Get well, Rick, and hope you are home soon.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Saturday.
Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.
Mike Blija from Wautoma and Hannah Blija from Milwaukee spent Saturday with John Blija.
Ken and Sue Olsen went to Madison on Sunday and visited Chuck and Kim Zimmerman.
Bonnie Hedding visited Bill and Deanne Batten and MacKenzie, and visited Allan and Kate Batten in Shennington on Sunday.
THINK SPRING: Don’t forget to get your clocks ahead on Saturday evening − does not seem like it is time to spring forward.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
March arrived lamb-like in the morning Friday but by the end of the day metamorphosed into a lion cub and dumped a couple more inches of snow on us. Although we were back in the deep freeze for a couple of days, the sun came out and warmed up our spirits, so that this may be the last short news column for the winter as the neighbors come out of hibernation.
It was a quiet week at the Fauska residence due to the weather. However, Thursday morning Dave’s sister Darlene Martalock of South Ridge called to tell us that her son Jeff, who had been suffering from stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma, went home to the Lord Wednesday night at Serenity House in Tomah. Keep the Martalock family in your prayers as they mourn their loss while rejoicing in Heaven’s gain.
Up the valley Arlene Garvens and her quilting friends had a retreat at the home of one of the members on Wednesday in spite of the weather. The Elroy United Methodist Church had cancelled their monthly community supper that evening due to an icy parking lot.
There is always news from the west end of the neighborhood, and last Monday Lynette Vlasak drove to La Crosse to pick up Sally Dana as she returned from her annual trip to Mexico. Tuesday afternoon and evening the gals were at the Kendall Library book club. Friday evening Lynette and Sally joined Carol Fronk and Cheryl Neitzel as they went to Wonewoc for a card making class at Stampers Nook. Sunday afternoon the gals were at Royall High School attending the fourth- and fifth-grade talent show, where great-niece Layla Marty performed.
The Lord has provided us with technology to predict the weather, and this week the forecasters are agreeing with the groundhog of four weeks ago as it looks like we are getting closer to spring. The change to daylight time this weekend is a step in the right direction, too. The calendar tells us that the 20th of the month is the first day of spring, but I’ll believe that when I see it. I still think the first day of spring is either Palm Sunday or Easter depending on how early they arrive. This year will be one of the latest Easters we will celebrate so I think we can look forward to the new season by then. In the meantime, remember to keep on praising and thanking God for all he does for us, in times of adversity as well as times of joy.
