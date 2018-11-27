BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids and Leroy and Pat Christensen from this area went to Joe and Cara Potter's at Cutler on Wednesday evening for our Thanksgiving dinner. Food was great and the fellowship was even better.
Leroy and I visited Cara and Joe Potter on Thanksgiving morning, and we did some Christmas lights.
Denise Huskamp from Iowa visited her sister Bonnie Hedding on Monday.
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington visited their daughter, Bonnie Hedding, on Tuesday.
Lexis and Kylie Prielipp came out on Wednesday to help grandma Sue Olsen get ready for Thanksgiving.
Deanna and MacKenzie Batten from Shennington and Allison Batten from Warrens, Annie Waltemath from Wyeville, Dianna Freemore and grandchildren Zak and Amelia visited Bonnie Hedding on Wednesday.
Darrell and Sheila Prielipp, Connor and Shane; Duane Prielipp, Kylie and Lexis; Becky Larsen; Dan and Mary Prielipp; Hailley Steines and friend; Dalton Prielipp and friend Brienna; and Devyn Prielipp from Madison were Thanksgiving day guests of Ken and Sue Olsen.
John Blija entertained for Thanksgiving Day. Guests were Mike Blija and Anja from Wautoma, Hannah Blija from Milwaukee; Pete and Katie Blija; Matthew and friend, Stephen; and Michael Blija from Whitewater.
Bonnie Hedding entertained the Batten family for Thanksgiving Day at her home. Bonnie is recovering from surgery, and everyone pitched in to help her.
Relatives gathered at the home of Bonnie Hedding on Friday night for the annual party after the Christmas parade in Tomah.
Dawson Prielipp from Rochester came for lunch on Sunday with grandma Sue and Ken Olsen.
Randy Waltemath from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday.
Ken and Sue Olsen visited Doris Kelley and Jim Roroff on Sunday evening.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.
Annie Waltemath from Wyeville spent Sunday afternoon with aunt Bonnie Hedding.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
As I look at my calendar, the first week of winter according to my calculations, I see that there will be a few items to regale you with as we enter the last month of the year next week. In the meantime you’ll have to be satisfied with the events of the past week in which we all gave special thanks to our Creator on the holiday set aside for that purpose.
Here at Fauska’s Funny Farm, Pastor Bob and Cindy Waschek shared roast goose and all the trimmings with Dave and me on Thursday. Friday morning Christopher Young of Hillsboro was in the neighborhood and stopped in for a visit.
Further up the valley, Ron Garvens attended the Kendall Lions meeting at Hidden Inn Tuesday evening. Friday he helped Arlene and the local quilters set up the quilt show at Royall Middle School, and Saturday friends Bob and Gladys Roszkowski of Eagle came up to spend the weekend with them. They attended the quilt show, and on Sunday the two couples went over to Mauston to see the Christmas decorations at the Boorman House.
Randy Parkhurst stayed with his parents, Jim and Mary, until Wednesday when he headed home for Thanksgiving with wife Sandy and the family in Orfordville. Guy Parkhurst had a successful hunt at his Grandma Elaine Woodard’s and before going home to Janesville Thursday morning stopped in to see his paternal grandparents. Friday evening the Parkhursts joined the Garvens for supper in Elroy at the Valley Inn. Sunday Don and Donna De Witt of Ontario took Jim and Mary out for dinner at Club Chapparal near Wonewoc.
The Koenig home was filled on Thanksgiving as Roland and Vicki hosted their extended family for the festive meal. Matriarch of the family Ruth Schumann was there, along with Mike and Vickie Schumann and family of Reedsburg, Steve Schumann and Deb Wood and family, Tom, Nikki and Beatrix Fierova from Northwood, Iowa, Ray Koenig, Kevin Kledehn and Kelly Rezak.
Allan and Heather Vlasak joined Aunt Irene Smith of Tomah at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow with other Vlasak and Zellmer relatives, including Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana, Lowell and Arlys Zellmer, Chip and Mary Marty and kids, Paul and Nicole Zellmer and kids of Janesville, and Rachel Zellmer and kids from Madison.
Last Tuesday Sally Dana attended the birthday club at the Kendall Senior Dining Center, and in the evening she and Lynette Vlasak were at the Hidden Inn in Kendall for the Lions club meeting. Thursday evening the gals packed up a Thanksgiving meal and went over to Hillsboro to have supper with Connie Dorow.
There is so much to be thankful for that it boggles the mind trying to remember everything. As I’ve said before and will no doubt repeat again, we are admonished in Scripture to be thankful in all things, both the good times and the not-so-good ones. God is still in control even when we don’t recognize it, and he sent his only begotten son to save us from ourselves and prepare a place to spend eternity with him at the end of this life, if only we believe in Jesus as our savior and live for him. We are entering the advent season where we prepare our hearts for the celebration of the coming of Jesus that first Christmas over 2,000 years ago. The Joy Circle’s Advent Breakfast at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 is an excellent way for us gals to get into the real spirit of the season and help us to remember that Christmas begins with CHRIST and share it with our families.
