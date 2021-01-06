CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
As you can see by the length of the column this week, there is a lot of news to share this first week of 2021 with the Christmas news included since I was in Racine celebrating Jesus’ birthday during the end of December.
To begin, the Steve Schumann household is usually pretty quiet news-wise; however, as they celebrated their first Christmas in their new home just the other side of our east line fence, there were some family members there on Christmas Day enjoying their new digs. Deb’s daughter Angie and friend Jerry were there along with her grandson Alex and his wife Dee to celebrate the festive occasion.
The Fauska house next door was vacant beginning the 21st when Dave Strike drove me up to Tomah, where I boarded the train for Milwaukee. My nephews Jim Boles and Paul Gifford were there to pick me up and take me to the home of nephew and niece Gary and Leanne La Valle. On Christmas Eve I moved to Jim and Helena Boles’ home for the rest of my stay. During the week I spent a day with great-nephew Ben Dorval’s family in Union Grove, an afternoon with great-niece Alison Dorval at her new apartment in downtown Racine and Christmas Day at great-nephew Christopher Boles’s new home with his parents and brother Andy with wife Jolene. In addition Paul and Denice Gifford came up from Kenosha for an afternoon, and Louie and Cindy Peasley had supper at Jim and Helena’s one evening. On the 28th Alison and Leanne drove me up to Milwaukee and bid me farewell as I boarded the train for Tomah, where Dave and Pam Strike picked me up to return me to reality at home. While Dave had his first Christmas with Jesus, I enjoyed my celebration of His birth with loved ones here on earth.
Ron and Arlene Garvens had decided with their offspring that each of them would celebrate Christmas in their own homes due to the pandemic. They all communicated the old fashioned way, by telephone.
Debbie Parkhurst was able to spend the holiday with her parents, Jim and Mary, their first Christmas together for several years. She left for her home in Lexington, Kentucky, just as I arrived home from southeast Wisconsin.
On the 20th Chip and Mary Marty and kids enjoyed a campfire with the rest of the Marty family at the home of his sister Shannyn Dodge in Mauston. Christmas Eve the Marty family was in Tomah and brought home Chinese takeout for Uncle Allan and Aunt Heather Vlasak as well as for Aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. Chip and Mary and kids had a Zoom New Year’s Eve with her parents Lowell and Arlys Zellmer.
Christmas Day Arlys Zellmer brought holiday meals to Allan and Heather Vlasak and to Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. On the 26th the gals met Mariane Weidenbach at The Pony Express in Kendall for prime rib dinner then drove over to Snyder Road south of Elroy to view the Rittenhouse lights display. New Year’s Eve the gals enjoyed barbecue ribs at the Fireball Bar and Lanes in town, and the next day Allan and Lynette attended Jane Vlasak’s funeral at Picha’s Funeral Home in Elroy, and Sally picked me up as well.
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Frieda Jacobson and family as Clayton went home to the Lord Jesus in time for his birthday along with so many others in the past few months. In closing I’ll quote this poem by Alda Maria Dickens for all believers: “I’ll be Home for Christmas, So please don’t be so sad. This is the greatest Christmas That I have ever had. I’ll be home for Christmas, So please don’t grieve too long. In Heaven here with Jesus, Is where we all belong. The world is full of struggles, No matter where you roam, But please don’t be discouraged; The world is not our home. I’ll be home for Christmas, And one day, so will you. The angels all are waiting, and I’ll be waiting too.” Amen.