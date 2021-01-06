CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

To begin, the Steve Schumann household is usually pretty quiet news-wise; however, as they celebrated their first Christmas in their new home just the other side of our east line fence, there were some family members there on Christmas Day enjoying their new digs. Deb’s daughter Angie and friend Jerry were there along with her grandson Alex and his wife Dee to celebrate the festive occasion.

The Fauska house next door was vacant beginning the 21st when Dave Strike drove me up to Tomah, where I boarded the train for Milwaukee. My nephews Jim Boles and Paul Gifford were there to pick me up and take me to the home of nephew and niece Gary and Leanne La Valle. On Christmas Eve I moved to Jim and Helena Boles’ home for the rest of my stay. During the week I spent a day with great-nephew Ben Dorval’s family in Union Grove, an afternoon with great-niece Alison Dorval at her new apartment in downtown Racine and Christmas Day at great-nephew Christopher Boles’s new home with his parents and brother Andy with wife Jolene. In addition Paul and Denice Gifford came up from Kenosha for an afternoon, and Louie and Cindy Peasley had supper at Jim and Helena’s one evening. On the 28th Alison and Leanne drove me up to Milwaukee and bid me farewell as I boarded the train for Tomah, where Dave and Pam Strike picked me up to return me to reality at home. While Dave had his first Christmas with Jesus, I enjoyed my celebration of His birth with loved ones here on earth.