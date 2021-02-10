CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
It’s hard to write a neighborhood news column during a pandemic. The older residents are staying close to home except for necessary treks out into the dangers of the outside world for groceries and doctors appointments and such. The younger folks are blessed to have essential jobs to go to before coming home to their safe environment. Anyway, I’ll try to get something printed for you to read.
Although there isn’t a lot worth writing about in my life these days, Friday was kind of interesting. I found out how much my relatives and neighbors care about me when I got home Friday afternoon. I had been in Hillsboro at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Health for therapy in rehab, then upstairs to the clinic for labs after which I stopped at Peterson’s Pharmacy for some meds and then went up the street to Holvy’s Café for brunch. Before leaving town I picked up a few groceries at the County Market. When I got home there was a message on my phone from the Elroy Gundersen Clinic about my lab results and one from my sister-in-law Darlene Martalock wondering where I was. Neighbors Arlene Garvens and Lynette Vlasak had also tried to locate me. Since I took so long in Hillsboro they were all worried about me being out on the snowy roads. I called the clinic and Darl first and then assured my friends of my safety.
Last week there was an article in the County Line newspaper about my husband Dave receiving posthumously a Wisconsin Farmers Union builders award. Sunday afternoon I had a phone call from our former local WFU president Steve Honish up in Tomah and had a good visit with him.
Now I’ll go up the valley to the Parkhursts where Jim and Mary enjoyed grandson Guy Parkhurst having supper with them Friday. He had been over north of Kendall to his Grandma Elaine Woodard’s and was on his way home to Janesville.
Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana always have something happening in their lives and Wednesday they met with Carol Fronk and Cheryl Neitzel to make Valentines for the upcoming holiday. Then they got lunch at the Pony Express. Friday the gals stopped at the Airth-Kindree home to wish Martha a happy birthday and on Saturday they were in Wilton for the blood bank.
Many of our local folks have been getting their COVID-19 vaccine shots, so hopefully we will be hearing about more activity from them. I’m sure the Lord has a lesson for us during the past year’s disruption of our lives. Learning to appreciate quality time with our families and having patience with each other is one good thing, and if we think about it we may come up with other blessings, mixed though they may be. Continue to pray for each other and hang in there as we manage to survive this crisis in our lives. Praise the Lord anyway.