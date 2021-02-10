CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

It’s hard to write a neighborhood news column during a pandemic. The older residents are staying close to home except for necessary treks out into the dangers of the outside world for groceries and doctors appointments and such. The younger folks are blessed to have essential jobs to go to before coming home to their safe environment. Anyway, I’ll try to get something printed for you to read.

Although there isn’t a lot worth writing about in my life these days, Friday was kind of interesting. I found out how much my relatives and neighbors care about me when I got home Friday afternoon. I had been in Hillsboro at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Health for therapy in rehab, then upstairs to the clinic for labs after which I stopped at Peterson’s Pharmacy for some meds and then went up the street to Holvy’s Café for brunch. Before leaving town I picked up a few groceries at the County Market. When I got home there was a message on my phone from the Elroy Gundersen Clinic about my lab results and one from my sister-in-law Darlene Martalock wondering where I was. Neighbors Arlene Garvens and Lynette Vlasak had also tried to locate me. Since I took so long in Hillsboro they were all worried about me being out on the snowy roads. I called the clinic and Darl first and then assured my friends of my safety.