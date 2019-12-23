CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Thank you for all the phone calls and cards for my birthday on Monday. It was a very nice day − had a doctor appointment in La Crosse, so Joe and Cara came from Cutler and picked Leroy and me up. Went to La Crosse, did some errands and appointments, went out to dinner and then went to see the Rotary Lights and they were beautiful. Then on the way home we drove through Sparta to see their holiday lights.
Linda Stump spent Wednesday afternoon with me.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Marcella (Wappler) Austin. The service was on Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Tomah. Leroy and I attended and had a nice long visit with Betty Ann (Wappler) Preuss, Becky and Marie. We did a lot of remember whens.
Jewel Moore visited Pat Christensen on Saturday.
Joe Potter from Cutler and Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids spent Saturday at our farm. Cara came with pizza later for dinner and after that a few games of dominoes were played. Some good laughs.
Jewel Moore visited Leroy and me on Sunday afternoon and came with some good food.
Mike Blija from Wautoma visited his dad, John Blija, on Wednesday.
Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville visited her sister Bonnie Hedding on Thursday.
Friday Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah.
Alicia Waltemath from Wyeville spent Saturday with Bonnie Hedding.
Bonnie Hedding visited her mom and dad, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday after church.
Leroy and I want to wish our readers a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and a Healthy NEW YEAR.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
One of the ways to prepare for Christmas is to send the local news in to the newspapers early for those with an early deadline. Since it is now Friday instead of Monday, the coming weekend will be reported next Friday with the Christmas news. Therefore, following are the activities that have taken place since this past Monday beginning at the west end of the neighborhood.
Tuesday night the Kendal Lions had their Christmas party at the Legion Hall with Fireball Bar and Grill catering. Allan and Heather Vlasak, Ron and Arlene Garvens, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana all enjoyed the fellowship of the evening.
Lynette and Sally were in Mauston on Wednesday for lunch with some college friends at the Oasis.
The St. Matthew's Ladies Aid on South Ridge hosted its Christmas get-together Thursday noon, and Lynette and Sally were there. In the afternoon the gals hosted the Kendall Library Open House, and I stopped in to visit with the Sit ‘n’ Knits and enjoy a few treats.
Also on Thursday Randy Parkhurst of Orfordville spent the day with parents Jim and Mary.
There you have it for the past five days as the neighbors managed to get in a few news items as they continue preparing for the birthday celebration of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 27. No one actually knows the exact date of Jesus’ birth as our calendar hadn’t been invented yet. However, I have read speculation ranging from sometime in late September to middle of October. The early Christians adopted Dec. 25 as the day to celebrate his birth to counteract the pagan Saturnalia celebration on the first day of winter, the 21st. Whenever Jesus was born is not as important as the fact that he was born as it was reported in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke in the Holy Bible. So keep Christmas in your hearts all year as you worship the reason for the season. Amen.