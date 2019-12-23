CORRESPONDENCE

There you have it for the past five days as the neighbors managed to get in a few news items as they continue preparing for the birthday celebration of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 27. No one actually knows the exact date of Jesus’ birth as our calendar hadn’t been invented yet. However, I have read speculation ranging from sometime in late September to middle of October. The early Christians adopted Dec. 25 as the day to celebrate his birth to counteract the pagan Saturnalia celebration on the first day of winter, the 21st. Whenever Jesus was born is not as important as the fact that he was born as it was reported in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke in the Holy Bible. So keep Christmas in your hearts all year as you worship the reason for the season. Amen.