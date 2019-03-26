BEAR CREEK
PAT CHRISTENSEN
Shelly Schultz and Betty Gebhardt from Warrens were Tuesday morning visitors of Pat Christensen
Pat Christensen visited Jewel Moore on Monday morning.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler returned home on Friday after spending two weeks in Hawaii. They had a great time, and we are now eating fresh pineapple.
A large crowd attended the Oakdale Electric Cooperative annual meeting at Tomah High School on Saturday.
Heidi Lindburg, Cora and Bella from Duluth, Minnesota, and Melissa Kaye visited Leroy and Pat Christensen on Saturday.
Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler entertained Cardell Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, Emily Felzke from La Crosse, and dad and mom Christensen on Saturday evening for dinner. We celebrated grandad's birthday, which was Sunday. We had a special meal and great family time together.
Pat Christensen visited Mandi Moore in Tomah on Sunday.
Bonnie Hedding visited her aunt Ruth Raiten in Tomah on Friday.
Lexie Prielipp from Tomah spent Thursday visiting grandma Sue Olsen.
Darrell Prielipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Friday.
Alicia Waltemath and Fred from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Saturday.
Alrita Benish from Ontario, Shirley Nauman and Sue Olsen went to the Overture Theatre in Madison on Saturday to the play the Church Basement Ladies.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent the weekend with his dad John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding visited her mom and dad, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shennington on Sunday.
Sandy Larsen from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.
SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
March is marching on to a gentle tune giving us some lovely early spring weather. It has inspired me to start getting out the Easter decorations and prepare for the most important of Christian holidays, the resurrection of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ. However that day is still a few weeks away, and there is a lot going on before then.
The Fauskas have broken hibernation and on Wednesday drove up to Black River Falls to visit Dave’s sister Marg and brother-in-law Joe Collins. Just south of their place, a neighbor built a 40-foot snow man with a long red scarf, an orange traffic cone resembling a carrot nose and black car tires for buttons on his front. When we saw him, his hat had been blown away, but he was still regal as he towered over the field on the west side of East Pine Hill Road. Joe took us up north of town, where we saw the Black River as it was coming out of its winter freeze and preparing for the spring ice break up . We were too early for the grand spectacle, but those up in that area will soon be enjoying the moving ice. Friday evening Dave and I went down to the Elroy Theater and saw the movie Decoding the Driftless, at which we learned a lot about the area we live in that was not covered by the great ice fields centuries ago. Saturday evening we went down to the Kendall Lions Fund Fest at the community hall and enjoyed the food and fellowship with several old friends.
Up the valley, Randy Parkhurst of Orfordville spent Tuesday and Wednesday with parents Jim and Mary, taking care of shopping and tax returns. Friday, the Parkhursts joined Ron and Arlene Garvens for supper at Valley Inn Restaurant in Elroy. Saturday morning Don and Donna De Witt of Ontario took Jim and Mary to Westby for the Viroqua Electric Co-op annual meeting and pancake breakfast. Sunday grandson Guy Parkhurst came up from Janesville and spent the night.
Ron and Arlene Garvens were at the Kendal Lions Fund Fest, where Ron helped to keep things going smoothly. Sunday afternoon they stayed in Elroy after church and attended the movie Decoding the Driftless.
Tuesday the Kendall Lions met at the Fireball Bar, Grill and Lanes to put the finishing touches on the upcoming Fund Fest, which is now history. Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at the meeting and Saturday could be seen around the community hall working to ensure a successful event. Between times, they played mah jong at the library on Wednesday and on Thursday lunched at the Kendall Senior Dining Center, where Sally stayed for the birthday club while Lynette went back to work. Sunday after church in Kendall the gals drove up to South Ridge where their sister church, St. Matthew's, had a monthly luncheon after worship.
If March continues its last week gently with us, by next Sunday it should lay down and act like a meek lamb as it leaves. However, lambs are known to be quite frisky and there may be a surprise for us yet. We’ll just continue to pray and hope for the best weather-wise and take what comes as we have been doing all winter. God still takes care of us as he has planted us in this climate, and what a blessing it is to know that he is always with us in all circumstances. Praise him daily!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.