CORRESPONDENCE

BEAR CREEK

PAT CHRISTENSEN

Barb Jene from Greenfield visited Leroy and me on Sunday and brought us a piece of warm apple pie.

Joe and Cara Potter from Cutler visited Dad and Mom on Labor Day.

Bonnie Hedding entertained the family with a picnic on Labor Day.

Chris Hedding from Wittenberg spent the weekend with Bonnie Hedding.

Mike and Sara Stoll from Hartland visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Monday, Labor Day.

Denise Huskamp from Iowa visited her sister Bonnie Hedding on Friday.

Ken and Sue Olsen visited Dan and Mary Prielipp on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Bill and DeAnne Batten from Shennington, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary at the Log Cabin in Warrens on Saturday.

Mike Blija from Wautoma and Pete Blija from Whitewater spent the weekend with their dad, John Blija. The brothers went to Iowa on Saturday and visited the International Museum.

Ken and Sue Olsen worked at the American Legion Fish Fry on Friday night in Tomah.