CORRESPONDENCE

Saturday was our first time out of the neighborhood for two weeks and we were in need of a few groceries, so we went over to Hillsboro shopping. I’m still reading Lilian Jackson Braun’s Cat Who... mysteries and am in the middle of book 16 with 13 more to go. Dave is finishing his last Peter Shandy mystery, so I’ll have to find something else to read to keep him out of mischief.

Randy Parkhurst brought groceries up from Orfordville for his parents Jim and Mary on Thursday and took Jim to a doctor’s appointment.

Arlys Zellmer had a birthday on Sunday and the Marty and Vlasak families gathered at The Ranch in Johnnycake Hollow for an outdoor party with peach cobbler and ice cream, keeping social distances in their large roomy yard.

Monday was Lynette Vlasak’s phone meeting with the Winding Rivers Library System and then she and Sally went grocery shopping in Hillsboro. Thursday the gals were at the Kendall Library getting organized for their curbside service the next day. They also took eight gallons of milk to the Elroy Food Pantry as part of Royall FFA’s milk challenge.

The Lord continues to keep us safe and healthy as long as we behave ourselves and stay at home except for occasional forays out of our comfort zones for necessary business. Dave and I are blessed that we are able to attend Sunday morning church on our computer with Pastor Bob Waschek and other members of the Kendall Evangelical Free Church who are able to communicate through cyberspace. Television and radio services are also a blessing of modern technology for those who are unable to attend in person. Another reason to continually give thanks and praise to our Lord God Almighty.

