CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE
MYRNA FAUSKA
(Week of May 10)
Remember last week when I promised to have more news for you this week? I always try to keep my promises, and you will notice that there is a lot of local gossip for you, so I’ll get right to the good stuff.
As usual my week was rather mundane until the weekend. Saturday morning I joined the Jacobson family at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy for the memorial service for Clayton Jacobson who went home to the Lord on Dec. 23. After the service I went over to Kendall for the St. Matthews and St. Johns Spring Mother, Daughter, Friend Banquet at St. John’s Church. Sunday after church Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss joined me for brunch at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy. While there, Christopher Young of Hillsboro came in, and before he left he stopped to visit and then he came out to extend our visit and help me with some chores.
Up at the Ron and Arlene Garvens home, their offspring all called to wish mom and grandmother a happy Mother’s Day.
Debbie Parkhurst arrived at the end of the week at her parents’ home up the valley and will be spending the week with Jim and Mary.
Last Monday Arlys Zellmer added another year to her life, and her family gathered at Chip and Mary Marty’s to celebrate. Hubby Lowell was there, of course, along with Allan and Heather Vlasak, Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana. At the end of the week, Mary, Layla, Brett Marty and Rachel Zellmer of Madison were in Cashton and ran in the 5K Dandelion Dash. After working up an appetite, they joined Arlys and other family members at the spring banquet at St. John’s. Chip and Brett Marty were in Wisconsin Dells in the afternoon for Brett’s last freestyle state wrestling tournament of the season. Brett placed third in his age and weight group. Good job, young man!
Heather Vlasak provided organ music for Clayton Jacobson’s memorial service Saturday morning and then joined the rest of the female members of the Vlasak–Zellmer–Marty family at the spring banquet.
Wednesday the mah jong players met at the Kendall Public Library for their weekly game. Lynette and Sally were busy Saturday morning getting ready for the banquet, and Lynette provided an entertaining program with readings and musical offerings by some of the youngsters and games and prizes for everyone. Paige Bandle provided a delightful selection of piano dinner music for our enjoyment.
The Lord is decorating the towns and countryside with flowering trees, and if my wild apple trees are any indication, I should have a good batch of apples for applesauce by the end of summer. There are all colors of beautiful blooms, and before long we will be enjoying the lilacs.
(Week of May 17)
Entering the last half of May, we find the neighbors getting out and about a bit more, including yours truly. As I write this on Monday morning I have just returned from some early appointments and am getting your weekly news from our little corner of the county written for your perusal.
This past Wednesday eight of the Hill Country Belles Red Hats gals met for a coffee klatch Wednesday afternoon at the home of Frieda Jacobson, the first time any of us has gotten together since February last year. Friday afternoon neighbor Roland Koenig finished planting soybeans in our fields and brought me some wild asparagus for my supper. Yum! That evening I was in Kendall at St. John’s Church for the public library sponsored movie The Reading Room. Saturday evening former neighbor Christine Schumann Blum called from Olivia, Minnesota, and we had a good long visit getting caught up on each others’ lives. Sunday I picked up a drive-by chicken dinner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kendall.
Arlene Garvens joined 10 more of her FTY Jun Quilt Guild members for a meeting Saturday morning at the Elroy Museum as they made plans for upcoming events this summer.
Saturday Guy Parkhurst of Janesville lunched with family at the Parkhurst farm before returning home later in the day. Randy Parkhurst called the home folks Sunday morning and had a good chat. His sister Debbie left for her home in Lexington, Kentucky, after a week and half at the home place.
Tuesday Layla Marty participated with the Royall sixth grade girls at a middle school track meet in Elroy. Great-uncle Allan Vlasak, great-aunt Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana helped to cheer the home team on.
As usual we can always count on the gals on the west end of the neighborhood for news. Monday Lynette Vlasak and Sally Dana were at the Kendall Legion Hall, where they attended Assemblyman Tony Kurtz’s listening hour. Wednesday the gals were up on South Ridge to wish Darlene Martalock a happy birthday. The Kendall All School Reunion Committee met at the Pony Express Supper Club Friday afternoon to make tentative plans for the summer and fall. In the evening Lynette and Sally hosted the movie night at St. John’s Church.
Allan Vlasak got another year older on Saturday and he and Heather, along with sister Lynette and Sally celebrated with supper at sister Arlys and spouse Lowell Zellmer’s in Johnnycake Hollow. Sunday the gals were up on the hill at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where they picked up their chicken dinner plus eight others to distribute among friends.
As I write this it is only two weeks until Memorial Day when we remember our veterans who sacrificed so much of their lives to protect those of us at home from our enemies. God has planted us in this blessed land where we have the freedoms that they served in order to guarantee our continued safety in times of calm and crises. We pray his blessings on all the men and women who are continuing to save us from enemies both at home and abroad.
BEAR CREEK
(Week of May 3)
News is very scarce this week; everyone has been busy working outside in the nice weather.
Sharon and Adella Bauman from Oakdale visited us on Sunday afternoon. We worked outside with yard work.
Pat Christensen visited Mandi Moore on Wednesday in Tomah.
Leroy and I visited Joe and Cara Potter in Rome on Saturday afternoon.
Bonnie Hedding visited her parents, Allan and Kate Batten, at Shenington on Sunday after church.
Dave and Doris Hartley came to Ken and Sue Olsen's Saturday morning, and they rode their ATVs to Clifton for the sportsman's breakfast. The sportsmen put this breakfast on every year on the first day of fishing.
The Hartleys and Olsens then rode to Leon, where a countywide fundraiser was being held for ATV signs. A full day.
Alicia Waltemath and Annie from Wyeville visited Bonnie Hedding on Sunday afternoon.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Sunday with his dad, John Blija.
(Week of May 10)
Allan and Kate Batten from Shennington visited Bonnie Hedding on Friday.
Steve Olsen from Stevens Point visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Friday.
John Blija, Ken Olsen, Walter Spolum and Dave Hartley met for breakfast on Friday morning.
Duane and Becky Prileipp visited Ken and Sue Olsen on Saturday for an early Mother's Day.
Mike Blija from Wautoma spent Saturday with his dad John Blija.
Bonnie Hedding hosted Mother's Day at her house. The Batten family from around the area, and Doug and Ruth Murry from Tomah also came.
Ken and Sue Olsen were Mother's Day visitors at Darrell and Sheila Prieipp's and Dan and Mary Prielipp's.
Happy birthday to our grandson Cardell, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday. Cardell and Emily Potter from Wisconsin Rapids, mom and dad Potter from Cutler and grandad and gram Christensen from Rome went out to dinner and then all came to our house for birthday cake and ice cream. A nice family evening. It was also for Mother's Day.