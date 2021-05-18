CORRESPONDENCE

SOUTH SIDE

MYRNA FAUSKA

(Week of May 10)

Remember last week when I promised to have more news for you this week? I always try to keep my promises, and you will notice that there is a lot of local gossip for you, so I’ll get right to the good stuff.

As usual my week was rather mundane until the weekend. Saturday morning I joined the Jacobson family at Grace Lutheran Church in Elroy for the memorial service for Clayton Jacobson who went home to the Lord on Dec. 23. After the service I went over to Kendall for the St. Matthews and St. Johns Spring Mother, Daughter, Friend Banquet at St. John’s Church. Sunday after church Pastor Kim and Barb Kuhfuss joined me for brunch at Bender’s Family Restaurant in Elroy. While there, Christopher Young of Hillsboro came in, and before he left he stopped to visit and then he came out to extend our visit and help me with some chores.

Up at the Ron and Arlene Garvens home, their offspring all called to wish mom and grandmother a happy Mother’s Day.

Debbie Parkhurst arrived at the end of the week at her parents’ home up the valley and will be spending the week with Jim and Mary.