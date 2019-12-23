Cotter Junior High student gives the gift of reading

Seventh grade Cotter Junior High student Karianna Barrientos has known for most of her life that she would like to be a kindergarten teacher when she gets older.

This year at her own birthday party, she asked her friends to not bring a gift for her, but to consider helping her sponsor a dream of hers: to present all WACS kindergarteners with a book and personal note.

That dream came true and Karianna was able to present a book to 100 lucky students at the WACS St. Mary’s Primary School. Karianna is a WACS alum, and all teachers would agree, she is going to make a fantastic kindergarten teacher in the future.

