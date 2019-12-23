You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cotter Junior High student gives the gift of reading
0 comments

Cotter Junior High student gives the gift of reading

Seventh grade Cotter Junior High student Karianna Barrientos has known for most of her life that she would like to be a kindergarten teacher when she gets older.

This year at her own birthday party, she asked her friends to not bring a gift for her, but to consider helping her sponsor a dream of hers: to present all WACS kindergarteners with a book and personal note.

That dream came true and Karianna was able to present a book to 100 lucky students at the WACS St. Mary’s Primary School. Karianna is a WACS alum, and all teachers would agree, she is going to make a fantastic kindergarten teacher in the future.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News