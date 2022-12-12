Cotter Triple 'A' Award winners announced

Following Mass on Thursday, Dec. 8, Cotter announced the winners of the Triple "A" Award as seniors Olivia Moore and Steven Pilarski.

Cotter Schools Triple "A" nominees were seniors Allyssa Williams, Olivia Moore, Mary Moore, Jonathan Besek, Steve Pilarski and Carver Heiring.

The Academics, Arts and Athletics Award, commonly known as the Triple "A" Award, honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher GPA and who participate in MSHSL-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Triple "A" Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the league, the league’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.

Two award finishers from each region (one boy and one girl) will be invited to a recognition banquet in March and league officials will announce the four statewide Triple "A" Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the boys basketball state tournament. The statewide award winners—a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools — will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.