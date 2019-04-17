Coulee Christian School will present "Beneath the Surface" at 7 p.m. April 25-27 at the school in West Salem.
"Beneath the Surface" is a student-written drama drafted and performed by high school students at Coulee Christian School in West Salem.
This writing team led by Junior Aleasha Hintz, holding three distinct roles this year: chief editor, student director and producer. She began this writing project in May 2018.
Aleasha says she felt a strong calling to tell a story of real events that happen among teenagers in every high school across the country.
She and her team met every Wednesday all summer long with English teacher Tarisa Smith, affectionately known as "T-Sa".
As this team collaborated, members debated, researched and prayed that this year’s story would bring an acute awareness to mental-health issues among teens and to give a sense of hope.
This Christian high school also prays that this message of the unwavering love of God touches the hearts of all in attendance.
In most theater programs, it’s entertaining for the audience to sit in the auditorium and watch a live performance unfold.
What’s unique is that Coulee Christian School‘s dramas add an intense and passionate element like none other.
Menah Morgan, a sophomore at Coulee Christian, is responsible for designing choreography that mimics the story with movement and music. She is assisted by her mom, who volunteers weekly. There are no props, or spoken words, in these human video performances. You’ll want to tune in to every move as these performers glide on stage with precise timing and perfect cue, to move your heart in a way you can only imagine.
The lead character, Brandy Nelson, is portrayed by junior Abigail Chandler of West Salem. Brandy is a senior who, like many high school students, tends to over-involve herself in everything from, athletics to honors classes, to clubs and youth groups. Does this sound familiar?
She is a dedicated friend to many and seems to be able to juggle her busy life until the intense pressure gets to her. How does she continue to succeed in school while supporting her three best friends? Vera, played by senior Lily Keeney; Liam, played by junior Aidan Meinertz; and Adrienne, played by sophomore Rebecca Munns. You see all of these characters wander the halls of Nehring High School wearing invisible masks, protecting them from what lies "Beneath the Surface."
"Mental illnesses do not seem to be addressed enough in youth groups and at churches these days, which is why it is so important that this message of awareness is heard," Meinertz said. "Also, parents, stay connected to your kids, it's the best thing you can do for them."
Keeney, who portrays a character who struggles with body image, said: "Over the past four years at Coulee I've played vastly different characters from year to year. This experience has grown me, challenged me and gave me a new light on tough subjects, and renewed my faith."
