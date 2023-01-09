Coulee Courier Birth announcements

Gundersen Health System
Dec. 21
Daughter to Brittney Jenkins and Gregory Mabry Jr., Winona.
Dec. 24
Daughter to Gail Zietlow and Nicklaus Grimslid, Holmen.
Son to Savanna Wallin and Logan Cauffman, Steuben.
Gundersen Health System
Dec. 21
Daughter to Brittney Jenkins and Gregory Mabry Jr., Winona.
Dec. 24
Daughter to Gail Zietlow and Nicklaus Grimslid, Holmen.
Son to Savanna Wallin and Logan Cauffman, Steuben.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A 34-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after police arrested him for possessing and distributing sexually graph…
A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.
CCFBank has opened its new La Crosse branch office in the former King Street Kitchen restaurant location at 141 S. Seventh St. downtown.
A driver was killed and a passenger critically injured in a crash in Monroe County on Wednesday night, authorities reported.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
A missing man’s body was found in the Wisconsin River on Tuesday, about 58 hours after he was last seen, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported.
SPARTA — Prosecutors and victims described Thomas Wayne Aspseter as a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
"Beth was a beloved member of the Verona Area School District community," the Verona School District said in a statement.
Amanda Chapin, 50, is accused of trying to murder her husband of five months by adding crushed-up euthanasia drugs to his morning coffee.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.