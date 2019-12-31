Coulee Region Farm2School’s Harvest of the Month are blueberries

The January Harvest of the Month for the Coulee Region Farm2School program is blueberries.

Blueberries are an easy fruit to freeze. Next summer, pick or purchase extra blueberries and freeze for use in winter months when local produce is harder to find.

Try this month’s featured recipe – Refreshing Corn and Blueberry Salad! Find additional recipes and more information about Farm2School at www.laxf2s.org.

Refreshing Corn and Blueberry Salad

2 cups frozen sweet corn

1 cup blueberries

1 medium cucumber, diced

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 jalapeno pepper seeded and finely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

Directions: Combine corn, blueberries, cucumber, red onion, cilantro and jalapeno in a bowl. Mix together dressing ingredients, pour over salad, toss and chill for 30 minutes. Serve over grilled chicken or fish or as a topping for your favorite tacos.

Makes 6 servings.

Per serving: 130 calories, 5 g fat, 200 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g protein

Coulee Region Farm2School is a partnership between La Crosse County Health Department, Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare, Gundersen Health System, and the School Districts of Bangor, Holmen, La Crescent-Hokah, La Crosse, Onalaska, and West Salem. Questions - please contact Tiffany Lein, 608-785-5657 or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/lacrossecountyhealthdepartment

