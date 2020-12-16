 Skip to main content
Coulee Region Humane Society pottery auction runs through Sunday
The Coulee Region Humane Society will host a pottery auction through Dec. 20, with seven pottery pieces and sets up for sale handmade and donated by members of the La Crosse Clay Center.

Each piece is food-safe and lead-free, as well as microwave, oven and dishwasher safe (avoiding sudden temperature changes).

Interested parties may bid on these items at https://couleehumane.betterworld.org. For additional information about the auction, call Coulee Humane at 608-781-4014. The La Crosse Clay Center is located at 1202 10th St. S. and can be reached at lacrosseclaycenter.com or 608-881-6886.

