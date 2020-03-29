Coulee Region native Nick Shattuck releases a song for our collective isolation

Los Angeles based singer songwriter Nick Shattuck has written a song for us all to shut in to.

Born and raised in the Coulee Region, Shattuck now lives in Los Angeles which has been on official lockdown now for over a week. Flooded with feelings of fear and uncertainty, he said the song came to him in 30 minutes, the day before the Los Angeles area was told to shut in. He recorded “The Curve” that next morning in his living room with Alex Lockwood of Studio 637, staying 6 feet away from each other at all times.

“The good songs tend to just come to you, as if you’ve already written them” Shattuck explains. “I knew as soon as the song was finished that this was a message a lot of my friends and family needed to hear right now.”

“The Curve” is a stripped down but upbeat folk anthem, depicting life on lockdown from a couple different perspectives while emphasizing the importance of staying in and doing our best as a community to kill the curve of COVID-19”

“The first verse is from a single person’s point of view while the second concentrates on the pressures I imagine parents are feeling during this time.”