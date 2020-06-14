Couleecap offering rental assistance program

Couleecap has launched a new eviction-prevention program to help low-income residents experiencing income loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, or W.R.A.P. is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration from money within the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act. On May 20 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the initiative, which allocates $25 million in aid statewide.
“While some businesses start to reopen, our community is still experiencing high rates of unemployment, and people are not able to go back to work or work the same number of hours that they did before the pandemic,” said Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap. “This program will help people avoid eviction, which can have long-lasting, devastating effects on a person’s finances and ability to secure housing in the future.”
The Couleecap, Inc. W.R.A.P. initiative will service households that are behind on rent payments and have an income at 80 percent of the poverty rate. Once approved, eligible individuals can receive assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and security deposits. The payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant. Applicants must be a Wisconsin resident who is not receiving other forms of housing assistance or a tenant of subsidized housing.
The program was announced shortly after the state moratorium on evictions expired on May 26.
“Many people in our area live paycheck to paycheck and are not able to save,” said Kim Cable, Housing and Community Services Director. “If they fall behind on bills, they do not have a way to get caught up. This program will help people keep their homes, which is crucial to personal and family well-being."
The W.R.A.P. initiative will continue through the end of October or until funds are fully utilized. Applicants must be able to show documentation that they are behind or late on rent payments.
In addition to rental assistance, all applicants will be automatically evaluated to receive state energy assistance, and Couleecap case managers will provide help with household budgeting, program referrals with application assistance and other social service support.
People must complete an application at couleecap.org to receive assistance. Those without internet access may apply by calling 608-455-0198. Due to a high call volume, applications submitted online may receive a faster response.
Couleecap serves families in Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties.
