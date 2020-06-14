Couleecap offering rental assistance program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Couleecap has launched a new eviction-prevention program to help low-income residents experiencing income loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, or W.R.A.P. is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration from money within the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act. On May 20 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced the initiative, which allocates $25 million in aid statewide.

“While some businesses start to reopen, our community is still experiencing high rates of unemployment, and people are not able to go back to work or work the same number of hours that they did before the pandemic,” said Hetti Brown, executive director of Couleecap. “This program will help people avoid eviction, which can have long-lasting, devastating effects on a person’s finances and ability to secure housing in the future.”

The Couleecap, Inc. W.R.A.P. initiative will service households that are behind on rent payments and have an income at 80 percent of the poverty rate. Once approved, eligible individuals can receive assistance of up to $3,000 in a combination of rental payments and security deposits. The payments will be paid directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant. Applicants must be a Wisconsin resident who is not receiving other forms of housing assistance or a tenant of subsidized housing.